Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.6%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$18.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund invests predominantly in common stocks and may invest in companies of any market capitalization, but will generally focus on large- and mid-cap companies.
The fund will normally invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies outside the U.S. (and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. if foreign market conditions are not favorable), including securities of emerging market issuers. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is outside the U.S., the fund uses the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another third-party data provider. There is no maximum amount that the fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers.
The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. The fund’s adviser uses the models to analyze various metrics, such as returns on equity, capital expenditure, projected growth rates, and price-to-earnings, price-to-cash flows, and price-to-book ratios. Stocks are then ranked to capture their relative valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocations actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential when compared with other stocks within the relevant investing universe. The fund may select stocks with either growth or value characteristics after evaluating the metrics, but the portfolio is generally constructed by buying higher-ranked stocks and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.
The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector and country allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in global stock investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.
|Period
|TQGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|59.06%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|70.45%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|55.60%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TQGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|45.86%
|2021
|9.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|24.91%
|2020
|4.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|23.69%
|2019
|5.9%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|24.16%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|TQGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.7 M
|199 K
|133 B
|87.50%
|Number of Holdings
|312
|1
|9075
|12.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.39 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|92.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.85%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|83.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.13%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|34.69%
|Cash
|1.64%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|58.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.24%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|53.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|57.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|48.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|50.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQGAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.70%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|47.36%
|Financial Services
|15.31%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|35.57%
|Healthcare
|12.85%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|66.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.49%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|49.67%
|Industrials
|9.28%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|48.79%
|Communication Services
|8.47%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|50.33%
|Consumer Defense
|7.27%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|46.70%
|Basic Materials
|4.25%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|42.51%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|30.73%
|Real Estate
|2.93%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|34.80%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|37.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQGAX % Rank
|US
|59.64%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|41.52%
|Non US
|38.49%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|54.85%
|TQGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|13.45%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|25.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.26%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|73.94%
|TQGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TQGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.17%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TQGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.60%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|38.30%
|TQGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.13%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|47.92%
|TQGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TQGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|50.91%
|TQGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Pryor joined T. Rowe Price in 2014, and his investment experience dates from that time. Mr. Pryor has served as a quantitative analyst at the Firm during the past five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
David heads the BMO Disciplined Equity Team and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined the company in 2008. David began his investment management career in 1999, and was a quantitative equity portfolio manager/researcher at Northern Trust Global Investments. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin. In addition, he is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Jeyaganesh joinedT. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. During the past five years, he has served as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Nanda joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1998. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
