Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
21.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$5.96 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.2%
Expense Ratio 2.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 139.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
|•
|Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
|•
|Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
|•
|A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions.
|Period
|TQEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|3.05%
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|3.17%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|71.87%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|81.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TQEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|26.58%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|97.09%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|26.92%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|65.56%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|88.76%
|Period
|TQEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|2.68%
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|2.80%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|71.87%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|81.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TQEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|26.58%
|2021
|-12.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|97.09%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|26.92%
|2019
|3.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|65.86%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|90.07%
|TQEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.96 M
|717 K
|102 B
|94.56%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|10
|6734
|66.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.26 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|96.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.19%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|86.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|9.01%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|87.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|59.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|55.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|50.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|56.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Technology
|32.27%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|6.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.09%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|20.10%
|Healthcare
|14.65%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|3.97%
|Financial Services
|10.44%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|95.39%
|Communication Services
|10.44%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|33.03%
|Industrials
|5.63%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|55.31%
|Consumer Defense
|2.83%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|91.68%
|Real Estate
|2.50%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|25.48%
|Energy
|2.49%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|74.01%
|Basic Materials
|2.36%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|90.14%
|Utilities
|0.28%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|67.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Non US
|97.95%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|27.32%
|US
|1.89%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|30.50%
|TQEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.63%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|8.71%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|64.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|76.02%
|TQEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TQEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|40.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TQEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|139.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|95.13%
|TQEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|78.00%
|TQEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TQEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TQEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|70.32%
|TQEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2021
1.4
1.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...