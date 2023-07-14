Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries and invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small capitalization companies (“small cap companies”). The Fund primarily invests in small cap companies located in emerging market countries, allocating investments across different countries and regions. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), considers emerging market countries (including frontier markets) to be any country other than Canada, Luxembourg, the United States and the countries comprising the MSCI EAFE Index. The Fund considers an issuer to be located in an emerging market country if (i) the issuer is organized in or maintains a principal place of business in an emerging market country, (ii) its securities are traded principally in an emerging market country, or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country or it has at least 50% of its assets in an emerging market country. The

Subadviser considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations less than $5.0 billion. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently appreciates above the Fund’s small market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies at any given time.

To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies, exchange-traded funds and participatory notes. The Fund’s investments in companies located in emerging market countries may include investments in frontier market countries. Frontier market countries are a sub-set of emerging market countries that generally have smaller, less diverse economies and even less developed capital markets and legal, regulatory, and political systems than traditional emerging markets.

TimesSquare uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. TimesSquare also applies a macro overlay to monitor and mitigate country risks through active management. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: