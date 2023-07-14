Home
Trending ETFs

AMG TimesSquare Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
TQENX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.72 +0.07 +0.73%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (TQEIX) Primary Inst (TQEZX) N (TQENX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG TimesSquare Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund

TQENX | Fund

$9.72

$5.96 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

21.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$5.96 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 139.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TQENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG TimesSquare Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 24, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Magnus Larsson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries and invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small capitalization companies (“small cap companies”). The Fund primarily invests in small cap companies located in emerging market countries, allocating investments across different countries and regions. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“TimesSquare” or the “Subadviser”), considers emerging market countries (including frontier markets) to be any country other than Canada, Luxembourg, the United States and the countries comprising the MSCI EAFE Index. The Fund considers an issuer to be located in an emerging market country if (i) the issuer is organized in or maintains a principal place of business in an emerging market country, (ii) its securities are traded principally in an emerging market country, or (iii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country or it has at least 50% of its assets in an emerging market country. The 
Subadviser considers small cap companies to be those with market capitalizations less than $5.0 billion. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company whose market capitalization subsequently appreciates above the Fund’s small market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies at any given time. 
To gain exposure to foreign issuers, the Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other depositary receipts of non-U.S. listed companies, exchange-traded funds and participatory notes. The Fund’s investments in companies located in emerging market countries may include investments in frontier market countries. Frontier market countries are a sub-set of emerging market countries that generally have smaller, less diverse economies and even less developed capital markets and legal, regulatory, and political systems than traditional emerging markets. 
TimesSquare uses a bottom-up investment process driven by fundamental research conducted by its investment analysts. TimesSquare also applies a macro overlay to monitor and mitigate country risks through active management. Under normal circumstances, the Subadviser seeks to maintain a growth oriented focus and invest the Fund’s assets pursuant to the following core principles: 
Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions. 
Read More

TQENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -11.0% 30.2% 3.43%
1 Yr 21.3% -12.7% 29.2% 4.56%
3 Yr -3.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 72.98%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 82.11%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -50.1% 7.2% 29.21%
2021 -12.2% -18.2% 13.6% 96.95%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.79%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 64.95%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 89.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -30.3% 30.2% 3.06%
1 Yr 21.3% -48.9% 29.2% 4.07%
3 Yr -3.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 73.00%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 82.09%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -50.1% 7.2% 29.21%
2021 -12.2% -18.2% 13.6% 96.95%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.79%
2019 3.8% -4.4% 9.2% 65.26%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 90.55%

NAV & Total Return History

TQENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQENX Category Low Category High TQENX % Rank
Net Assets 5.96 M 717 K 102 B 94.68%
Number of Holdings 77 10 6734 66.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.26 M 340 K 19.3 B 96.82%
Weighting of Top 10 21.19% 2.8% 71.7% 86.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Green World Fintech Service Co Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.32%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQENX % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.90% 110.97% 9.14%
Cash 		0.15% -23.67% 20.19% 88.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 60.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 55.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 51.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 56.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQENX % Rank
Technology 		32.27% 0.00% 47.50% 6.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.09% 0.00% 48.94% 20.23%
Healthcare 		14.65% 0.00% 93.26% 4.10%
Financial Services 		10.44% 0.00% 48.86% 95.52%
Communication Services 		10.44% 0.00% 39.29% 33.16%
Industrials 		5.63% 0.00% 43.53% 55.44%
Consumer Defense 		2.83% 0.00% 28.13% 91.81%
Real Estate 		2.50% 0.00% 17.15% 25.61%
Energy 		2.49% 0.00% 24.80% 74.14%
Basic Materials 		2.36% 0.00% 30.03% 90.27%
Utilities 		0.28% 0.00% 39.12% 67.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQENX % Rank
Non US 		97.95% -4.71% 112.57% 27.45%
US 		1.89% -1.60% 104.72% 30.62%

TQENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.03% 0.03% 41.06% 6.33%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 64.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.62%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 76.42%

Sales Fees

TQENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 39.20%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 139.00% 0.00% 190.00% 95.29%

TQENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQENX Category Low Category High TQENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 78.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQENX Category Low Category High TQENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.19% -1.98% 17.62% 82.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Magnus Larsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.

David Oh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2021

1.4

1.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

