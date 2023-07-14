Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$7.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TQAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 05, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sudhir Nanda

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small-cap U.S. growth companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks.

The fund defines small-cap growth companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of companies in the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index, an index designed to capture the securities of small-cap companies exhibiting overall growth style characteristics in the U.S. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index was approximately $290 million to $33.68 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the index will change over time, but the index is reconstituted at least quarterly to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small-cap growth opportunity set. The fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization above the range.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. Stocks are ranked on metrics that capture their valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential. As part of the stock selection process, the adviser focuses primarily on companies that, in the adviser’s opinion, are capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser employs various growth metrics, such as a company’s historical and forecasted sales and earnings growth rates. The portfolio is generally constructed by buying stocks ranked higher by the models and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in small-cap investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.

Read More

TQAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -21.9% 50.1% 30.64%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 32.27%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 27.95%
5 Yr 0.3%* -42.7% 12.5% 19.26%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 43.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -82.1% 547.9% 18.26%
2021 -1.7% -69.3% 196.9% 38.97%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.57%
2019 6.1% -3.2% 9.3% 26.34%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 20.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TQAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -24.8% 50.1% 29.97%
1 Yr 14.3% -72.8% 36.6% 31.60%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 27.95%
5 Yr 0.3%* -42.7% 14.6% 24.68%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 41.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TQAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -82.1% 547.9% 18.26%
2021 -1.7% -69.3% 196.9% 38.97%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.57%
2019 6.1% -3.2% 9.3% 26.34%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 43.81%

NAV & Total Return History

TQAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TQAAX Category Low Category High TQAAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.14 B 183 K 28 B 4.68%
Number of Holdings 318 6 1336 8.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 774 M 59 K 2.7 B 12.88%
Weighting of Top 10 9.34% 5.9% 100.0% 97.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 1.48%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc 1.27%
  3. Alcoa Corp 1.17%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.13%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TQAAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 77.52% 101.30% 25.08%
Cash 		0.99% -1.30% 22.49% 72.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 77.26%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 81.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 78.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 76.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQAAX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.23% 0.00% 47.90% 49.50%
Technology 		22.75% 2.91% 75.51% 64.72%
Industrials 		16.32% 0.00% 36.64% 61.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 40.68% 21.40%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 0.00% 10.30% 15.89%
Consumer Defense 		4.68% 0.00% 13.56% 34.45%
Financial Services 		4.22% 0.00% 42.95% 77.42%
Energy 		3.31% 0.00% 55.49% 35.62%
Communication Services 		2.36% 0.00% 15.31% 49.83%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 15.31% 49.00%
Utilities 		0.89% 0.00% 5.57% 16.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TQAAX % Rank
US 		97.47% 67.06% 99.56% 13.04%
Non US 		1.54% 0.00% 26.08% 79.43%

TQAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TQAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.05% 27.56% 58.47%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.05% 4.05% 14.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.88%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 78.67%

Sales Fees

TQAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TQAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 80.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TQAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.30% 3.00% 439.00% 19.65%

TQAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TQAAX Category Low Category High TQAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 79.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TQAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TQAAX Category Low Category High TQAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -4.08% 1.10% 48.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TQAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TQAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sudhir Nanda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2006

15.67

15.7%

Sudhir Nanda is a portfolio manager and the head of the Quantitative Equity Group for T. Rowe Price. He is president of the Investment Advisory Committees of the QM US Small-Cap Growth Equity, QM US Value Equity, QM US Small- and Mid-Cap Core Equity, and QM Global Equity Strategies. He is a vice president and member of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Capital Appreciation, Diversified Mid-Cap Growth, and Institutional Global Value Equity Strategies. In addition, he is a member of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. Mr. Nanda is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

