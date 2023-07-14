The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small-cap U.S. growth companies. The fund expects to invest predominantly in common stocks.

The fund defines small-cap growth companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, falls within the range of companies in the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index, an index designed to capture the securities of small-cap companies exhibiting overall growth style characteristics in the U.S. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index was approximately $290 million to $33.68 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the index will change over time, but the index is reconstituted at least quarterly to ensure that larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the small-cap growth opportunity set. The fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to a market capitalization above the range.

The “QM” in the fund’s name reflects the concept that the fund employs a “quantitative management” strategy relying on quantitative models developed by the adviser to help identify stocks that could be included in the portfolio. Based on these models, the portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analyses of overall economic trends and market cycles. Stocks are ranked on metrics that capture their valuation, profitability, stability, earnings quality, management capital allocation actions, and indicators of near term appreciation potential. As part of the stock selection process, the adviser focuses primarily on companies that, in the adviser’s opinion, are capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser employs various growth metrics, such as a company’s historical and forecasted sales and earnings growth rates. The portfolio is generally constructed by buying stocks ranked higher by the models and selecting stocks to sell from those that have a lower rank, subject to overall risk controls and desired portfolio characteristics.

The adviser monitors the quantitative models and reviews the security selection results for certain qualitative factors (such as regulatory impacts to a company) and portfolio risk characteristics in the process of portfolio construction. Sector allocations are driven primarily by the quantitative models and security selection. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector. In building the quantitative models and adjusting them as needed, the fund draws on the adviser’s experience in small-cap investing and takes into account both its quantitative and fundamental research capabilities.