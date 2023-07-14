Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
20.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$37.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TPYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|5.23%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|16.34%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|57.82%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|13.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|16.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|89.83%
|2021
|1.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|61.73%
|2020
|4.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|26.24%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TPYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|5.23%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|15.92%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|56.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|12.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|16.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPYIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|89.83%
|2021
|1.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|61.44%
|2020
|4.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|26.24%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|TPYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPYIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.6 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|91.18%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|1
|10801
|82.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.6 M
|0
|34.5 B
|89.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.58%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|21.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPYIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.58%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|42.25%
|Cash
|1.42%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|53.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|75.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|84.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|72.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|75.77%
|TPYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.02%
|26.51%
|52.12%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|47.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|72.48%
|TPYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TPYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPYIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|70.58%
|TPYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPYIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.21%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|89.50%
|TPYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TPYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPYIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|57.49%
|TPYIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.689
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 23, 2019
2.77
2.8%
David Harris, CFA, is Chairman of Rockefeller Asset Management and a member of the Executive Team. He was previously Chief Investment Officer from 2005 through 2021, and prior to his CIO role he was the firm’s Director of Equity Management, where he led the global equity portfolio and the equity analyst team. Before joining Rockefeller, Mr. Harris worked at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he was a portfolio manager for non-U.S. and emerging market equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2020
1.48
1.5%
Michael Seo, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Global Equity strategies for Rockefeller Asset Management. Mr. Seo first joined the firm in March 1999 as a Performance Analyst and subsequently assumed the role of Equity Analyst covering the global industrials sector and the role of Director of Equity Research. Mr. Seo received a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...