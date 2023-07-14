The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies that meet certain financial and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") criteria. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and interests in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds that invest in equity securities.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Rockefeller & Co. LLC (“Rockefeller”), selects investments for the Fund based on an evaluation of a company’s financial condition and its ESG practices. Rockefeller applies “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition, and compelling valuations. Rockefeller believes that integrating ESG analysis into the investment process provides additional insight into a company's long-term competitive edge and helps identify risks and opportunities that financial analysis might not fully consider. Rockefeller analyzes the potential ESG opportunities and risks of a company, considers how well the company manages these opportunities and risks, and ascertains the company’s willingness and ability to take a leadership position in implementing best practices. Through this evaluation and ongoing engagement, Rockefeller seeks to support and encourage the company’s progress toward sustainability.