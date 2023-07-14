Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund

mutual fund
TPYIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TPYAX) Primary C (TPYCX) No Load (TPYYX) Inst (TPYIX)
TPYIX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TPYAX) Primary C (TPYCX) No Load (TPYYX) Inst (TPYIX)
TPYIX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TPYAX) Primary C (TPYCX) No Load (TPYYX) Inst (TPYIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund

TPYIX | Fund

$7.93

$37.6 M

2.21%

$0.18

-

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$37.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund

TPYIX | Fund

$7.93

$37.6 M

2.21%

$0.18

-

TPYIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone International ESG Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Aug 23, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harris

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies that meet certain financial and environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") criteria. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and interests in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds that invest in equity securities.
The Fund’s sub-advisor, Rockefeller & Co. LLC (“Rockefeller”), selects investments for the Fund based on an evaluation of a company’s financial condition and its ESG practices. Rockefeller applies “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition, and compelling valuations. Rockefeller believes that integrating ESG analysis into the investment process provides additional insight into a company's long-term competitive edge and helps identify risks and opportunities that financial analysis might not fully consider. Rockefeller analyzes the potential ESG opportunities and risks of a company, considers how well the company manages these opportunities and risks, and ascertains the company’s willingness and ability to take a leadership position in implementing best practices. Through this evaluation and ongoing engagement, Rockefeller seeks to support and encourage the company’s progress toward sustainability.
The Fund invests in securities of any size, but generally focuses on larger, more established companies. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets. Emerging markets are defined as those countries not included in the MSCI World Index, a developed market index. As of December 31, 2021, the countries in the MSCI World Index included: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The country composition of the MSCI World Index can change over time. Frontier markets are those emerging market countries that have the smallest, least mature economies and least developed capital markets.
Read More

TPYIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% 2.1% 19.2% 5.23%
1 Yr 20.5% -20.6% 27.8% 16.34%
3 Yr 3.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 57.82%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 13.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 16.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -43.6% 71.3% 89.83%
2021 1.7% -15.4% 9.4% 61.73%
2020 4.0% -10.4% 121.9% 26.24%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -16.4% 19.2% 5.23%
1 Yr 20.5% -27.2% 27.8% 15.92%
3 Yr 3.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 56.97%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 12.14%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 16.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -43.6% 71.3% 89.83%
2021 1.7% -15.4% 9.4% 61.44%
2020 4.0% -10.4% 121.9% 26.24%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TPYIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPYIX Category Low Category High TPYIX % Rank
Net Assets 37.6 M 1.02 M 369 B 91.18%
Number of Holdings 55 1 10801 82.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.6 M 0 34.5 B 89.28%
Weighting of Top 10 34.58% 1.9% 101.9% 21.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  2. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  3. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  4. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  5. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  6. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  7. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  8. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  9. Vonovia SE 4.91%
  10. Vonovia SE 4.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPYIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.58% 0.00% 122.60% 42.25%
Cash 		1.42% -65.15% 100.00% 53.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 75.46%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 84.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 72.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 75.77%

TPYIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 52.12%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 47.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 72.48%

Sales Fees

TPYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 2.00% 247.00% 70.58%

TPYIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPYIX Category Low Category High TPYIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.21% 0.00% 13.15% 89.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPYIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPYIX Category Low Category High TPYIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -0.93% 6.38% 57.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPYIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPYIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 23, 2019

2.77

2.8%

David Harris, CFA, is Chairman of Rockefeller Asset Management and a member of the Executive Team. He was previously Chief Investment Officer from 2005 through 2021, and prior to his CIO role he was the firm’s Director of Equity Management, where he led the global equity portfolio and the equity analyst team. Before joining Rockefeller, Mr. Harris worked at Stein Roe & Farnham, where he was a portfolio manager for non-U.S. and emerging market equity funds.

Michael Seo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2020

1.48

1.5%

Michael Seo, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Global Equity strategies for Rockefeller Asset Management. Mr. Seo first joined the firm in March 1999 as a Performance Analyst and subsequently assumed the role of Equity Analyst covering the global industrials sector and the role of Director of Equity Research. Mr. Seo received a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×