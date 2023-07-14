◾

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. stocks with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index (the “Index”). As of June 30, 2021, the capitalization range of companies comprising the Index is approximately $76 million to $29 billion. This Fund invests using a value investing style. Value funds typically emphasize stocks whose prices are below average in relation to such measures as earnings and book value; these stocks often have above-average dividend yields. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other.