TPRRX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Inflation-Protected Securities

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.28 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Other (TPRFX) Primary Retirement (TPRRX) Inst (TPRTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Inflation-Protected Securities

TPRRX | Fund

$9.28

$98 M

3.30%

$0.31

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$98 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Inflation-Protected Securities

TPRRX | Fund

$9.28

$98 M

3.30%

$0.31

0.98%

TPRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Inflation-Protected Securities
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Apr 21, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Roberto Coronado

Fund Description

TPRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -10.2% 200.9% 19.05%
1 Yr -5.8% -19.6% 151.3% 35.71%
3 Yr -4.8%* -30.3% 8.3% 56.22%
5 Yr -1.3%* -18.4% 9.7% 56.57%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 84.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -52.3% -2.9% 61.84%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 64.53%
2020 2.6% -11.0% 7.7% 50.50%
2019 1.6% 0.2% 4.1% 20.60%
2018 -1.0% -2.3% 0.1% 67.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -20.7% 200.9% 18.57%
1 Yr -5.8% -19.6% 151.3% 35.71%
3 Yr -4.8%* -30.3% 8.3% 56.72%
5 Yr -1.3%* -18.3% 9.7% 64.10%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 82.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -52.3% -2.9% 61.84%
2021 0.2% -4.0% 3.8% 64.53%
2020 2.6% -11.0% 7.7% 50.50%
2019 1.6% 0.2% 4.1% 20.60%
2018 -1.0% -1.9% 0.1% 80.00%

NAV & Total Return History

TPRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPRRX Category Low Category High TPRRX % Rank
Net Assets 98 M 6.4 M 61.7 B 94.79%
Number of Holdings 86 6 1306 65.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.5 M -122 M 35.7 B 88.63%
Weighting of Top 10 38.13% 9.2% 100.0% 75.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.01%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.78%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 4.76%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.05%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 3.74%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.58%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.48%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 3.34%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 3.34%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 1% 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPRRX % Rank
Bonds 		98.92% 59.62% 150.30% 41.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 3.96% 18.48%
Cash 		0.53% -50.72% 30.48% 57.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 47.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 32.23%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 28.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPRRX % Rank
Government 		92.73% 6.70% 112.97% 30.81%
Corporate 		6.74% 0.00% 50.64% 21.80%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.53% 0.00% 18.36% 79.62%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 46.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 79.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 47.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPRRX % Rank
US 		85.68% 13.82% 120.98% 86.26%
Non US 		13.24% -8.42% 54.30% 9.95%

TPRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.03% 8.35% 21.63%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 0.99% 63.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TPRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 246.00% 10.45%

TPRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPRRX Category Low Category High TPRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 10.33% 32.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPRRX Category Low Category High TPRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.21% -0.06% 6.71% 67.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Roberto Coronado

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Roberto joined PineBridge in 2014 and is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Investment Grade Fixed Income team. He is responsible for managing portfolio allocations to European investment grade credits across a range of globally invested portfolios. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and an MSc in International Business and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Gunter Seeger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Gunter H. Seeger joined the firm in 2009 and is a Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst on PineBridge Investments’ Fixed Income team. He covers Structured Products, US TIPS, and interest-rate trade and hedging strategies. Previously, he spent 15 years in various Sales and Trading roles for Wall Street firms, including Deutsche Bank, Nomura Securities, and Credit Suisse-First Boston. Mr. Seeger worked as a senior member of the Sales and Trading group at Nomura Securities.

Robert Vanden Assem

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

