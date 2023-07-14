Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$98 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TPRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|19.05%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|35.71%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|56.22%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|56.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|84.76%
* Annualized
|YTD
|1.1%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|18.57%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|35.71%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|56.72%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|64.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|82.32%
* Annualized
|TPRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|98 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|94.79%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|6
|1306
|65.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.5 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|88.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.13%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|75.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPRRX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.92%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|41.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|18.48%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|57.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|47.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|32.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|28.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPRRX % Rank
|Government
|92.73%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|30.81%
|Corporate
|6.74%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|21.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.53%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|79.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|46.45%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|79.15%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|47.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPRRX % Rank
|US
|85.68%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|86.26%
|Non US
|13.24%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|9.95%
|TPRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|21.63%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|63.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TPRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TPRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|10.45%
|TPRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.30%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|32.70%
|TPRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TPRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.21%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|67.31%
|TPRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Roberto joined PineBridge in 2014 and is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Investment Grade Fixed Income team. He is responsible for managing portfolio allocations to European investment grade credits across a range of globally invested portfolios. He received a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and an MSc in International Business and Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Gunter H. Seeger joined the firm in 2009 and is a Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst on PineBridge Investments’ Fixed Income team. He covers Structured Products, US TIPS, and interest-rate trade and hedging strategies. Previously, he spent 15 years in various Sales and Trading roles for Wall Street firms, including Deutsche Bank, Nomura Securities, and Credit Suisse-First Boston. Mr. Seeger worked as a senior member of the Sales and Trading group at Nomura Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Robert A. Vanden Assem, CFA, is a Porfolio Manager, Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. Robert joined PineBridge in 2001 and is a Managing Director and Head of Developed Markets Investment Grade Fixed Income. He is responsible for the management of high-grade institutional and retail fixed-income portfolios. He received a BS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
