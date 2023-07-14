Home
Trending ETFs

TPPAX (Mutual Fund)

TPPAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$2.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TPPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio typically consisting of approximately 60% of its net assets in stocks; 33% of its net assets in bonds, money market securities, and cash reserves; and 7% of its net assets in alternative investments. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including international stocks and non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds. Domestic stocks are generally selected from the overall U.S. stock market. International stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed markets but may also include investments in emerging markets. Bonds, which may be issued by U.S. or foreign issuers and issued with fixed or floating interest rates, are primarily investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by established credit rating agencies) and are chosen across the entire government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the manager’s outlook for interest rates. The fund’s exposure to alternative investments may be made through unregistered hedge funds or other private or registered investment companies, including other T. Rowe Price Funds. The fund may also gain exposure to specific asset classes through the use of options or by investing in other T. Rowe Price Funds that focus their investments in a particular asset class.

The adviser may decide to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its outlook for the economy and financial markets. Under normal conditions, the fund’s allocation to the broad asset classes will be within the following ranges, each as a percentage of the fund’s net assets: stocks (50-70%); bonds, money markets securities, and cash reserves (20-45%); and alternative investments (0-15%). When deciding upon allocations within these prescribed limits, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The adviser may adjust the fund’s portfolio and overall risk profile by making tactical decisions to overweight or underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on its outlook for the global economy and securities markets, as well as by adjusting the fund’s use of options and allocations to alternative investments, including through hedge funds.

When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, U.S. and international stocks, small- to large- cap stocks,

and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may, at any particular time, shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.

A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

The fund may invest in alternative investments, including hedge funds and other private or registered investment companies that, in the opinion of the adviser, have the potential to produce attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns and exhibit a relatively low correlation of returns to more traditional asset classes. The fund’s alternative investments are expected to be less connected to movements in the major equity and bond markets. This is expected to enhance the fund’s overall diversification and offer potentially greater downside protection for the fund than more typical equity or fixed income investments.

The fund may use options for a variety of purposes, although the fund expects to primarily use these instruments to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments, in an attempt to manage portfolio volatility, or to benefit from what the adviser believes is a risk premium in the options market (for example, an option’s price reflects a greater degree of volatility than would typically be realized in the market). The fund’s use of options typically involves writing (i.e., selling) call options on a stock index in an effort to enhance risk-adjusted returns, although the fund may buy or sell options for other purposes.

Read More

TPPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -8.3% 18.1% 32.70%
1 Yr 1.7% -13.3% 143.9% 73.07%
3 Yr -2.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 80.24%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.8% 24.3% 68.24%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 38.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -34.7% 92.4% 84.73%
2021 0.4% -6.1% 19.5% 78.62%
2020 2.9% -7.5% 11.8% 38.70%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 33.94%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.0% 59.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.9% 18.1% 32.84%
1 Yr 1.7% -13.3% 143.9% 72.60%
3 Yr -2.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 80.32%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.8% 24.3% 77.40%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 36.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -34.7% 92.4% 84.73%
2021 0.4% -6.1% 19.5% 78.62%
2020 2.9% -7.5% 11.8% 38.70%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 34.70%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.2% 85.27%

NAV & Total Return History

TPPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPPAX Category Low Category High TPPAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.37 B 658 K 207 B 25.24%
Number of Holdings 1588 2 15351 9.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 742 M 660 K 48.5 B 44.28%
Weighting of Top 10 33.42% 8.4% 105.0% 57.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  2. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  3. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  4. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  5. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  6. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  7. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  8. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  9. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%
  10. Blackstone Partners Offshore Fund 5.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPPAX % Rank
Stocks 		60.88% 0.00% 99.40% 41.83%
Bonds 		30.91% 0.00% 116.75% 66.21%
Other 		4.86% -2.51% 25.19% 8.31%
Cash 		3.00% -16.75% 81.51% 59.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.27% 0.00% 23.84% 80.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 27.92% 46.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPPAX % Rank
Technology 		19.67% 0.00% 44.21% 47.95%
Healthcare 		16.02% 0.00% 29.35% 15.03%
Financial Services 		15.52% 0.00% 38.77% 37.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.04% 0.00% 19.36% 30.74%
Communication Services 		9.39% 0.00% 23.67% 12.02%
Industrials 		8.08% 0.00% 24.37% 84.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.91% 0.00% 19.93% 72.54%
Utilities 		4.54% 0.00% 99.55% 18.44%
Basic Materials 		3.87% 0.00% 33.35% 56.56%
Real Estate 		3.17% 0.00% 65.01% 57.38%
Energy 		2.78% 0.00% 85.65% 86.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPPAX % Rank
US 		41.23% -1.65% 98.67% 64.99%
Non US 		19.65% 0.00% 37.06% 12.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPPAX % Rank
Government 		45.85% 0.00% 97.26% 11.85%
Corporate 		24.92% 0.00% 98.21% 70.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.89% 0.14% 100.00% 33.38%
Securitized 		13.13% 0.00% 92.13% 64.58%
Municipal 		0.16% 0.00% 24.80% 47.41%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 31.93% 32.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPPAX % Rank
US 		20.39% 0.00% 62.18% 90.60%
Non US 		10.52% 0.00% 84.73% 7.36%

TPPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.01% 17.63% 71.67%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.83% 63.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

TPPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.20% 0.00% 343.00% 69.55%

TPPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPPAX Category Low Category High TPPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 8.35% 39.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPPAX Category Low Category High TPPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -2.34% 19.41% 47.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

