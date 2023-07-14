Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.8%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$2.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio typically consisting of approximately 60% of its net assets in stocks; 33% of its net assets in bonds, money market securities, and cash reserves; and 7% of its net assets in alternative investments. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including international stocks and non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds. Domestic stocks are generally selected from the overall U.S. stock market. International stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed markets but may also include investments in emerging markets. Bonds, which may be issued by U.S. or foreign issuers and issued with fixed or floating interest rates, are primarily investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by established credit rating agencies) and are chosen across the entire government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the manager’s outlook for interest rates. The fund’s exposure to alternative investments may be made through unregistered hedge funds or other private or registered investment companies, including other T. Rowe Price Funds. The fund may also gain exposure to specific asset classes through the use of options or by investing in other T. Rowe Price Funds that focus their investments in a particular asset class.
The adviser may decide to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its outlook for the economy and financial markets. Under normal conditions, the fund’s allocation to the broad asset classes will be within the following ranges, each as a percentage of the fund’s net assets: stocks (50-70%); bonds, money markets securities, and cash reserves (20-45%); and alternative investments (0-15%). When deciding upon allocations within these prescribed limits, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The adviser may adjust the fund’s portfolio and overall risk profile by making tactical decisions to overweight or underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on its outlook for the global economy and securities markets, as well as by adjusting the fund’s use of options and allocations to alternative investments, including through hedge funds.
When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, U.S. and international stocks, small- to large- cap stocks,
and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may, at any particular time, shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.
A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.
The fund may invest in alternative investments, including hedge funds and other private or registered investment companies that, in the opinion of the adviser, have the potential to produce attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns and exhibit a relatively low correlation of returns to more traditional asset classes. The fund’s alternative investments are expected to be less connected to movements in the major equity and bond markets. This is expected to enhance the fund’s overall diversification and offer potentially greater downside protection for the fund than more typical equity or fixed income investments.
The fund may use options for a variety of purposes, although the fund expects to primarily use these instruments to efficiently access or adjust exposure to certain market segments, in an attempt to manage portfolio volatility, or to benefit from what the adviser believes is a risk premium in the options market (for example, an option’s price reflects a greater degree of volatility than would typically be realized in the market). The fund’s use of options typically involves writing (i.e., selling) call options on a stock index in an effort to enhance risk-adjusted returns, although the fund may buy or sell options for other purposes.
|Period
|TPPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|32.70%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|73.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|80.24%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|68.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|38.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|84.73%
|2021
|0.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|78.62%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|38.70%
|2019
|3.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|33.94%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|59.87%
|TPPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.37 B
|658 K
|207 B
|25.24%
|Number of Holdings
|1588
|2
|15351
|9.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|742 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|44.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.42%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|57.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.88%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|41.83%
|Bonds
|30.91%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|66.21%
|Other
|4.86%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|8.31%
|Cash
|3.00%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|59.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.27%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|80.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.08%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|46.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.67%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|47.95%
|Healthcare
|16.02%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|15.03%
|Financial Services
|15.52%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|37.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.04%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|30.74%
|Communication Services
|9.39%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|12.02%
|Industrials
|8.08%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|84.84%
|Consumer Defense
|5.91%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|72.54%
|Utilities
|4.54%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|18.44%
|Basic Materials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|56.56%
|Real Estate
|3.17%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|57.38%
|Energy
|2.78%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|86.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPPAX % Rank
|US
|41.23%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|64.99%
|Non US
|19.65%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|12.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Government
|45.85%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|11.85%
|Corporate
|24.92%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|70.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.89%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|33.38%
|Securitized
|13.13%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|64.58%
|Municipal
|0.16%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|47.41%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|32.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPPAX % Rank
|US
|20.39%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|90.60%
|Non US
|10.52%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|7.36%
|TPPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|71.67%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|63.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.73%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|TPPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TPPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.20%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|69.55%
|TPPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|39.11%
|TPPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TPPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|47.15%
|TPPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
