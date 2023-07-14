The Fund normally invests in a portfolio of securities which includes a broadly diversified number of common stocks that the Fund’s Investment Manager believes show a high probability of superior prospects for above average growth. The Fund’s Investment Manager chooses these securities using a “bottom up” approach of extensively analyzing the financial, management and overall economic conditions of each potential investment. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.