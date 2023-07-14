Home
Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan International Fund

mutual fund
TPIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.77 -0.07 -0.59%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (TPIAX) Primary C (TPICX) Inst (TPIIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TPIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Russo

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by normally investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in the securities of foreign companies (companies domiciled in countries other than the United States), without regard to market capitalizations. 
The Fund invests using a growth investing style. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow, or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above- average prices in relation to such measures as earnings and book value. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other. 
The Fund invests its assets in companies which the Fund’s Investment Manager believes show a high probability for superior growth. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria. 
The Fund allocates investments across countries and regions at the Manager’s discretion. 
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents. 
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.  
Read More

TPIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% 2.1% 19.2% 67.23%
1 Yr 19.5% -20.6% 27.8% 32.11%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 16.10%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 10.75%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 7.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 49.57%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.82%
2020 6.8% -10.4% 121.9% 6.18%
2019 5.0% -0.5% 8.5% 30.82%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% 0.0% 67.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -16.4% 19.2% 65.25%
1 Yr 19.5% -27.2% 27.8% 30.28%
3 Yr 6.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 15.30%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 13.50%
10 Yr 3.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 30.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 49.57%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.82%
2020 6.8% -10.4% 121.9% 6.18%
2019 5.0% -0.5% 8.5% 30.82%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% 0.0% 77.18%

NAV & Total Return History

TPIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPIAX Category Low Category High TPIAX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M 1.02 M 369 B 82.49%
Number of Holdings 56 1 10801 81.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.5 M 0 34.5 B 77.57%
Weighting of Top 10 33.13% 1.9% 101.9% 23.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.71%
  2. Equinor ASA ADR 3.99%
  3. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd ADR 3.84%
  4. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd 3.66%
  5. DBS Group Holdings Ltd ADR 3.16%
  6. Magna International Inc 3.08%
  7. NICE Ltd ADR 2.99%
  8. ASML Holding NV ADR 2.90%
  9. Vinci SA ADR 2.88%
  10. Yandex NV Shs Class-A- 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.14% 0.00% 122.60% 82.25%
Cash 		4.86% -65.15% 100.00% 11.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 74.75%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 83.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 72.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 75.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIAX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.13% 0.00% 47.75% 3.45%
Industrials 		22.09% 5.17% 99.49% 3.60%
Technology 		13.80% 0.00% 36.32% 27.19%
Healthcare 		8.85% 0.00% 21.01% 84.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.65% 0.00% 36.36% 82.88%
Energy 		6.30% 0.00% 16.89% 19.71%
Basic Materials 		6.27% 0.00% 23.86% 80.14%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.00% 32.29% 91.94%
Communication Services 		3.43% 0.00% 21.69% 88.20%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 13.68% 68.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 93.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIAX % Rank
Non US 		93.85% 0.00% 125.24% 63.05%
US 		1.29% -7.78% 68.98% 61.50%

TPIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.02% 26.51% 16.18%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.60% 98.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 98.00%

Sales Fees

TPIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 52.75%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 2.00% 247.00% 21.54%

TPIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPIAX Category Low Category High TPIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 13.15% 48.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPIAX Category Low Category High TPIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -0.93% 6.38% 95.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Mr. Russo, portfolio manager, is a founder and Senior Partner of Eagle Global Advisors, LLC since 1996. He serves as a member of the MLP Investment committee and as Director of Client Service. Mr. Russo is also a member of the Domestic and International Equity committees. Prior to founding Eagle, Mr. Russo was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company, which was acquired by Boatmen’s Trust Company and then NationsBank. He was also employed previously by Criterion Investment Management Company. Mr. Russo earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas and a MBA from Rice University. Mr. Russo also serves as a Board Member of the M.A. Wright Fund at Rice University’s Jones School of Management.

John Gualy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2007

15.09

15.1%

John is a member of the International Equity Committee and his research responsibilities include a geographic focus on global emerging markets and global economic sector focus in Telecommunication, Utilities, and Energy. He also was part of the team that developed Eagle’s proprietary multi-factor security ranking model for the international equity investment process. His responsibilities also include portfolio management, trading and client service. He graduated from the University of Texas (Austin) and received an MBA from Rice University. Mr. Gualy has been with Eagle Global Advisors since 1996.

Edward Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Mr. Edward Allen is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Investment and Management Committee Member at Eagle Global Advisors. In addition to being a co-manager of the Eagle MLP Strategy Fund, he is a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Eddie is a co-creator of many of the portfolio strategies and proprietary investment management tools of the firm. Eddie received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and his B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University. Eddie holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is also a member of the Houston CFA Society. He currently serves as the Chair of the Asia Society Texas Center and is on the board of the Menil Collection.

Thomas Hunt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

