◾

To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income securities. These include corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will generally purchase securities for the Fund that are not investment grade, meaning securities with a rating of “BB” or lower as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities.