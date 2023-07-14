Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|◾
|
To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income securities. These include corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will generally purchase securities for the Fund that are not investment grade, meaning securities with a rating of “BB” or lower as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities.
|◾
|
In managing its portfolio, the Fund’s Investment Manager concentrates on sector analysis, industry allocation and securities selection, deciding which types of bonds and industries to emphasize at a given time, and then which individual bonds to buy. The Fund attempts to anticipate shifts in the business cycle in determining types of bonds and industry sectors to target. In choosing individual securities, the Fund seeks out securities that appear to be undervalued within the emphasized industry sector. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
|◾
|
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
|◾
|
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|Period
|TPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|13.06%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|21.13%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|39.12%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|14.77%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|21.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|62.23%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|23.22%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|26.56%
|2019
|2.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|5.64%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|57.61%
|Period
|TPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|11.76%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|15.32%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|38.71%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|14.79%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|32.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|61.93%
|2021
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|23.37%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|26.56%
|2019
|2.8%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|5.64%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|65.64%
|TPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|147 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|73.59%
|Number of Holdings
|147
|2
|2736
|85.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|69.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.34%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|17.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHAX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.54%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|35.44%
|Cash
|2.26%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|62.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.19%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|19.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|82.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|70.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|62.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHAX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.74%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|19.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.26%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|69.70%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|57.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|71.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|48.92%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|62.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHAX % Rank
|US
|87.80%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|9.80%
|Non US
|7.74%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|87.46%
|TPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|25.67%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|66.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.62%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|99.60%
|TPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|22.02%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|37.28%
|TPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.10%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|70.49%
|TPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.20%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|61.09%
|TPHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Paipanandiker (Pai) joined Barrow Hanley in 2017. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Pai was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, structured product CLO tranches, high yield bonds, and equities. His 20-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager and co-head of research at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Pai earned a BBA from the University of Texas in the Business Honors and Engineering-Route-to-Business programs, graduating magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Nick Losey joined Barrow Hanley in 2018. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Losey was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, structured product CLO tranches, and equities. His 19-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Losey earned a BBA from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, graduating magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Trahan joined BHMS in 2018. He serves as an analyst, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Trahan was previously a senior analyst at Carlson Capital, LP, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, credit default swaps, and special situation / post reorganization equities. His investment career also includes serving as a senior portfolio analyst at Highland Capital Management, LP, and as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Trahan earned a BBA and an MPA (Master in Professional Accounting) from the University of Texas.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
