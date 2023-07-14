Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan High Yield Bond Fund

TPHAX | Fund

$8.54

$147 M

5.10%

$0.44

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$147 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TPHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio 4.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erik Olson

Fund Description

To achieve its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income securities. These include corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities and preferred securities. The Investment Manager will generally purchase securities for the Fund that are not investment grade, meaning securities with a rating of “BB” or lower as rated by Standard & Poor’s or a comparable rating by another nationally recognized rating agency. The Fund may also invest in debt securities that have not been rated by one of the major rating agencies, so long as the Fund’s Investment Manager has determined that the security is of comparable credit quality to similar rated securities. 
In managing its portfolio, the Fund’s Investment Manager concentrates on sector analysis, industry allocation and securities selection, deciding which types of bonds and industries to emphasize at a given time, and then which individual bonds to buy. The Fund attempts to anticipate shifts in the business cycle in determining types of bonds and industry sectors to target. In choosing individual securities, the Fund seeks out securities that appear to be undervalued within the emphasized industry sector. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria. 
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents. 
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles. 
Read More

TPHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -7.1% 10.3% 13.06%
1 Yr 2.6% -9.9% 18.7% 21.13%
3 Yr -2.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 39.12%
5 Yr -1.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 14.77%
10 Yr -1.0%* -9.1% 19.0% 21.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -33.4% 3.6% 62.23%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 23.22%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 26.56%
2019 2.8% -1.1% 5.1% 5.64%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 57.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% -14.3% 7.8% 11.76%
1 Yr 2.6% -18.1% 22.2% 15.32%
3 Yr -2.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 38.71%
5 Yr -1.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 14.79%
10 Yr -1.0%* -9.1% 19.0% 32.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -33.4% 3.6% 61.93%
2021 0.7% -4.3% 5.4% 23.37%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 26.56%
2019 2.8% -1.0% 5.1% 5.64%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.2% 65.64%

NAV & Total Return History

TPHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPHAX Category Low Category High TPHAX % Rank
Net Assets 147 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 73.59%
Number of Holdings 147 2 2736 85.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 27 M -492 M 2.55 B 69.45%
Weighting of Top 10 19.34% 3.0% 100.0% 17.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Chemours Company LLC 6.62% 2.54%
  2. Howard Hughes Corp 4.375% 2.53%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 4.25% 2.40%
  4. MGIC Investment Corp. 9% 2.19%
  5. New Residential Investment Corp. 6.25% 2.06%
  6. The Chemours Company LLC 4.625% 1.97%
  7. Air Lease Corporation 4.65% 1.93%
  8. Koppers Incorporated 6% 1.92%
  9. Waste Pro USA Inc 5.5% 1.92%
  10. Plastipak Holdings, Inc. 6.25% 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHAX % Rank
Bonds 		95.54% 0.00% 154.38% 35.44%
Cash 		2.26% -52.00% 100.00% 62.97%
Convertible Bonds 		2.19% 0.00% 17.89% 19.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 82.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 70.46%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 62.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHAX % Rank
Corporate 		97.74% 0.00% 129.69% 19.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.26% 0.00% 99.98% 69.70%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 57.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 71.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 48.92%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 62.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPHAX % Rank
US 		87.80% 0.00% 150.64% 9.80%
Non US 		7.74% 0.00% 118.12% 87.46%

TPHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.03% 18.97% 25.67%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.84% 66.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 99.60%

Sales Fees

TPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 22.02%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 1.00% 255.00% 37.28%

TPHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPHAX Category Low Category High TPHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.10% 0.00% 37.22% 70.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPHAX Category Low Category High TPHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.20% -2.39% 14.30% 61.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TPHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erik Olson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.

Chet Paipanandiker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Paipanandiker (Pai) joined Barrow Hanley in 2017. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Pai was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, structured product CLO tranches, high yield bonds, and equities. His 20-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager and co-head of research at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Pai earned a BBA from the University of Texas in the Business Honors and Engineering-Route-to-Business programs, graduating magna cum laude.

Nicholas Losey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Nick Losey joined Barrow Hanley in 2018. He serves as a portfolio manager, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Losey was previously a portfolio manager at Whitebox Advisors, LLC and White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, structured product CLO tranches, and equities. His 19-year investment career also includes serving as a portfolio manager at Highland Capital Management, LP. Mr. Losey earned a BBA from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from Southern Methodist University, graduating magna cum laude.

Michael Trahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Trahan joined BHMS in 2018. He serves as an analyst, focusing on bank loans and high yield bonds. Mr. Trahan was previously a senior analyst at Carlson Capital, LP, where he focused on bank loans, high yield bonds, credit default swaps, and special situation / post reorganization equities. His investment career also includes serving as a senior portfolio analyst at Highland Capital Management, LP, and as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Trahan earned a BBA and an MPA (Master in Professional Accounting) from the University of Texas.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

