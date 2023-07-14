Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.7%
1 yr return
3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$87.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.2%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|◾
|
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), that invest in different kinds of real estate or real estate related assets, including shopping centers, office buildings, hotels, and mortgages secured by real estate, all of which are historically sensitive to both inflation and deflation.
|◾
|
Commodities-based securities, including but not limited to, exchange traded funds (ETFs), other pooled investment fund securities, and commodities-related stocks, for the purpose of providing the opportunity to invest in inflation sensitive physical commodities and/or commodities futures markets. ETFs are investment securities that are registered as investment companies and invest in a basket of other securities, mostly common stocks that are included in a specific index. Pooled investment fund securities are securities that invest in a basket of other securities, mainly stocks, but are not registered as investment companies and do not trade on an exchange.
|◾
|
Various Fixed Income securities and Treasury-Inflation Protection Securities (TIPS). TIPS have coupon payments and underlying principal that are automatically increased to compensate for inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI). The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest, other than TIPS, include U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, corporate notes and bonds, and federal agency-issued securities.
|◾
|
Cash and cash equivalents.
|◾
|
During times of significant market upheaval, the Fund may take positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies. During such times, the Fund may take large, small, or even no position in any one or more of the Asset Classes, may invest in gold and other eligible precious metals to the maximum extent allowed, and/or may hold some or all of the Fund’s assets in cash and/or cash equivalents. When the Fund takes such positions, it will not be investing in accordance with its principal investment strategies and may not achieve its stated investment objective.
|◾
|
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|◾
|
Current income is not a significant investment consideration and any such income realized will be considered incidental to the Fund’s investment objective. To allow for optimal flexibility, the Fund is classified as a “non‑diversified” fund, and, as such the Fund’s portfolio may include the securities of a smaller total number of issuers than if the Fund were classified as “diversified”.
|Period
|TPDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|80.33%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|62.52%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|4.87%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|9.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|98.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|6.19%
|2021
|5.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|10.33%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|37.65%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|82.34%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|32.60%
|Period
|TPDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|79.78%
|1 Yr
|3.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|62.08%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|5.58%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|11.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|97.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|6.19%
|2021
|5.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|10.47%
|2020
|2.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|37.65%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|83.26%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|66.30%
|TPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87.8 M
|658 K
|207 B
|85.40%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|2
|15351
|38.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.7 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|84.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.22%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|46.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|43.55%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|92.37%
|Bonds
|26.65%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|88.15%
|Other
|20.55%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|0.82%
|Cash
|9.24%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|11.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|91.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|97.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|48.90%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|0.68%
|Basic Materials
|24.68%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|0.96%
|Energy
|15.55%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|4.23%
|Industrials
|3.64%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|97.68%
|Consumer Defense
|2.90%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|89.34%
|Technology
|1.75%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|98.09%
|Utilities
|1.38%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|85.11%
|Healthcare
|1.04%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|96.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.17%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|98.09%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|99.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|98.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPDIX % Rank
|US
|31.68%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|90.46%
|Non US
|11.87%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|48.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Government
|74.25%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|3.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.75%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|11.85%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|83.11%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|97.14%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|99.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|89.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPDIX % Rank
|US
|26.65%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|63.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|98.09%
|TPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|25.42%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|74.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|TPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|43.78%
|TPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.13%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|92.61%
|TPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|43.95%
|TPDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2009
12.58
12.6%
Ally is President and Chairman of the Trust, as well as President and 75% shareholder of Covenant Funds. Ally founded and has provided his services to the Timothy Plan continuously since 1994, drawing from twenty-six years experience in the investment industry as an employee of Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman Brothers and Investment Management & Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2009
12.58
12.6%
Mr. Luchsinger joined Barrow Hanley in 1997. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Scott McDonald, in 2017. Mr. Luchsinger serves as a portfolio manager, specializing in investment grade and high yield corporate bond strategies and is the lead portfolio manager for our Core and Core Plus strategies. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 39-year investment career, Mr. Luchsinger has served as Chief Investment Officer for Great American Reserve Insurance Company. He began his career as a credit analyst at Scor Reinsurance Company. In addition, Mr. Luchsinger spent 10 years in fixed income sales at First Boston Corporation. He earned a BBA from Bowling Green State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2009
12.58
12.6%
Mr. McDonald joined BHMS in 1995. He was appointed Co-Head of Fixed Income, along with Mark Luchsinger, in 2017. Mr. McDonald also serves as the lead portfolio manager for our Long Duration strategies, specializing in corporate and government bonds. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. During his 30-year investment career, Mr. McDonald previously served as senior vice president and portfolio manager at Life Partners Group, Inc. Prior to that, he was a credit supervisor and lending officer for Chase Bank of Texas. Mr. McDonald received an MBA from the University of Texas and a BBA from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2011
10.68
10.7%
Adam De Chiara is a Co-Founder of CoreCommodity Management, LLC and the Portfolio Manager of the CoreCommodity Programs. In 2003, Mr. De Chiara co-founded the commodity asset management group at Jefferies, which became independent as CoreCommodity in 2013. Prior to Jefferies, Mr. De Chiara founded and headed the commodity index group at AIG Trading Group, where he designed and launched the Dow Jones-AIG Commodity Index (now the Bloomberg Commodity Index). Mr. De Chiara began his commodity career in 1991 at Goldman Sachs where he was responsible for trading the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (“GSCI”). Prior to Goldman, Mr. De Chiara practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. Mr. De Chiara received a B.A. magna cum laude from Harvard University and a J.D. with honors from Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Mr. Olson joined Barrow Hanley in 2001. He serves as a portfolio manager for our investment grade and high yield strategies. He also serves as an analyst for investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, both U.S. and non-U.S. His 21-year career includes work as a research analyst for Sanders Morris Harris. He has also worked at Merrill Lynch and as the legislative assistant for the Interstate Natural Gas Association in Washington, D.C. Mr. Olson received an MBA from Texas Christian University, where he served as a portfolio manager for the William C. Conner Foundation Educational Investment Fund. He earned a BA from Emory University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Mr. Garrison is the senior portfolio manager for the firm's REIT strategy. Prior to joining Chilton Capital Management in 2011 he served as a Director in the Investments Group at Salient Partners. Mr. Garrison began his career in 1972 with Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. His career experience also includes tenure as Managing Director for Kidder Peabody & Co., and Paine Webber (now UBS), where he participated in over $8 billion in financings (primarily equity) involving REITs. In 1993 and 1994, Mr. Garrison was voted Institutional Investor All American for REIT Research, first and second, respectively, and won the Realty Stock Review All-Star Analyst Award in 1992, 1993, and 1994. Mr. Garrison has a BBA and MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the CFA Society of Houston and a member and former governor of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). He also serves as a Board Member of the Houston S.P.C.A. Mr. Garrison serves on the firm’s Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Matt Werner is an analyst and portfolio manager for the REIT Strategy and Global Real Estate Strategy. Prior to joining Chilton Capital in 2011, he served as Associate in the Investment Group at Salient Partners performing due diligence on real estate private equity and hedge funds.He has been quited in numerous national publications and has been interviewed as a REIT Expert He has made REIT education a priority speaking ar symposiums and investor associations around the country. Mr. Werner has a BS(Honors) from Boston College,Carroll Scholl of Management and is a CFA chartholder, member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Houston and member of NAREIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
