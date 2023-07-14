Mr. Garrison is the senior portfolio manager for the firm's REIT strategy. Prior to joining Chilton Capital Management in 2011 he served as a Director in the Investments Group at Salient Partners. Mr. Garrison began his career in 1972 with Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. His career experience also includes tenure as Managing Director for Kidder Peabody & Co., and Paine Webber (now UBS), where he participated in over $8 billion in financings (primarily equity) involving REITs. In 1993 and 1994, Mr. Garrison was voted Institutional Investor All American for REIT Research, first and second, respectively, and won the Realty Stock Review All-Star Analyst Award in 1992, 1993, and 1994. Mr. Garrison has a BBA and MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the CFA Society of Houston and a member and former governor of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). He also serves as a Board Member of the Houston S.P.C.A. Mr. Garrison serves on the firm’s Investment Committee.