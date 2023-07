Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies based in at least three different countries located outside the United States, which may include developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in international and U.S. companies representing a broad spectrum of market capitalizations, including large-cap companies having market values of $10 billion or more, and mid cap companies having market values between $2 billion and $10 billion. The Fund may invest principally in equity securities of value companies, which may include common stock, depositary receipts and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, income deposit securities, income trusts, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and preferred stock, although the Fund also may invest in growth companies. The Fund’s sub-advisor, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. (“sub-advisor”), may hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure by selling foreign currency forward contracts, including non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”).

The investment strategy of the Fund is value oriented and contrarian. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that have good long-term business fundamentals but are temporarily out of favor with investors, and hence have a market value lower than their intrinsic value. The fundamental research-based value orientation of the sub-advisor helps it identify a focused portfolio of typically 40 to 60 companies believed to have good businesses. The sub-advisor’s contrarian orientation enables the purchase of those companies at what the sub-advisor believes to be attractive prices. The Fund may have significant

exposure to the Industrials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Industrials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher. The Fund may have significant exposure to Japan. However, as the composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to Japan may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other countries may be higher.

“Value oriented” as stated above means that the sub-advisor seeks to invest in companies that are selling at a discount to their intrinsic value, and where business fundamentals are improving or expected to improve. In assessing intrinsic value, the sub-advisor’s judgments will be based on a comparison of a company’s stock market value with various financial parameters, including historical and projected cash flow, book earnings, and net asset value.

“Contrarian” as stated above means that the sub-advisor seeks investment opportunities in stocks that are out of favor with investors. The sub-advisor considers a stock to be out of favor when its price has declined significantly or has lagged the relevant market index for an extended period of time and the consensus among investors does not expect improvement.

In general, the sub-advisor acquires investment ideas by identifying companies whose stock prices are down, or have lagged the market. The sub-advisor then analyzes the quality of their business franchise and long-term fundamentals and makes a judgment regarding their intrinsic value. Alternatively, the sub-advisor may identify companies with strong long-term business fundamentals and then wait for them to fall out of favor with investors in order to buy them at a discount to intrinsic value.

The sub-advisor will purchase stocks for the Fund’s portfolio when they meet the above criteria and when the sub-advisor believes that they have a limited risk of further decline. The sub-advisor will sell stocks when they are no longer considered to be good values.

The sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisor does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. The sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.