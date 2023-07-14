Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Applied Finance Select Fund

mutual fund
TOSZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.15 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (AFVLX) Primary Inv (TOSLX) Inst (AFVZX) Inst (TOSZX)
TOSZX (Mutual Fund)

Applied Finance Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.15 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (AFVLX) Primary Inv (TOSLX) Inst (AFVZX) Inst (TOSZX)
TOSZX (Mutual Fund)

Applied Finance Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.51 -0.15 -0.76%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (AFVLX) Primary Inv (TOSLX) Inst (AFVZX) Inst (TOSZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Select Fund

TOSZX | Fund

$19.51

$352 M

0.00%

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

Net Assets

$352 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.89%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Select Fund

TOSZX | Fund

$19.51

$352 M

0.00%

1.57%

TOSZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Applied Finance Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Toreador
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Blinn

Fund Description

TOSZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -13.6% 215.2% 11.50%
1 Yr 13.6% -58.6% 197.5% 7.09%
3 Yr 13.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 7.99%
5 Yr 9.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 3.52%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -65.1% 22.3% 48.15%
2021 11.8% -25.3% 25.5% 13.46%
2020 4.5% -8.4% 56.7% 2.48%
2019 7.0% -9.2% 10.4% 1.55%
2018 -2.1% -9.4% 3.1% 13.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -13.6% 215.2% 10.68%
1 Yr 13.6% -58.6% 197.5% 6.07%
3 Yr 13.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 9.15%
5 Yr 9.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 6.81%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -65.1% 22.3% 48.15%
2021 11.8% -25.3% 25.5% 13.46%
2020 4.5% -8.4% 56.7% 2.48%
2019 7.0% -9.2% 10.4% 1.55%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 44.41%

NAV & Total Return History

TOSZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TOSZX Category Low Category High TOSZX % Rank
Net Assets 352 M 1 M 151 B 70.02%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 79.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 68.97%
Weighting of Top 10 30.25% 5.0% 99.2% 35.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nvidia 4.13%
  2. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 4.07%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.24%
  4. HP Inc 3.16%
  5. The Walt Disney Co 3.15%
  6. International Business Machines Corp 3.05%
  7. Apple Inc 3.05%
  8. Fiserv Inc 2.96%
  9. Intel Corp 2.91%
  10. Facebook Inc Class A 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TOSZX % Rank
Stocks 		95.93% 28.02% 125.26% 82.84%
Cash 		4.07% -88.20% 71.98% 14.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 74.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 71.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 72.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 73.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOSZX % Rank
Technology 		20.88% 0.00% 54.02% 5.61%
Financial Services 		15.93% 0.00% 58.05% 79.21%
Healthcare 		15.56% 0.00% 30.08% 68.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 0.00% 22.74% 16.75%
Communication Services 		8.17% 0.00% 26.58% 17.33%
Consumer Defense 		8.14% 0.00% 34.10% 54.54%
Industrials 		8.13% 0.00% 42.76% 85.07%
Energy 		5.48% 0.00% 54.00% 76.82%
Basic Materials 		3.15% 0.00% 21.69% 56.11%
Real Estate 		2.91% 0.00% 90.54% 47.52%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 27.04% 74.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOSZX % Rank
US 		95.93% 24.51% 121.23% 32.68%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 97.37%

TOSZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TOSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% 0.04% 45.41% 16.29%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 95.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TOSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TOSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 62.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TOSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.89% 0.00% 488.00% 8.71%

TOSZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TOSZX Category Low Category High TOSZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 89.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TOSZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TOSZX Category Low Category High TOSZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -1.51% 4.28% 82.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TOSZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TOSZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Blinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.

Rafael Resendes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×