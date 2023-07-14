Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Torray Fund

mutual fund
TORYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.09 -0.04 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (TORYX) Primary
TORYX (Mutual Fund)

Torray Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.09 -0.04 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (TORYX) Primary
TORYX (Mutual Fund)

Torray Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$49.09 -0.04 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (TORYX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Torray Fund

TORYX | Fund

$49.09

$336 M

1.31%

$0.64

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$336 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.46%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Torray Fund

TORYX | Fund

$49.09

$336 M

1.31%

$0.64

1.16%

TORYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Torray Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Torray
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    6469195
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shawn Hendon

Fund Description

The Fund views common stock ownership as an investment in a business, and therefore invests for the long term, employing a value-oriented approach to security selection. In this approach, the Fund utilizes a variety of quantitative and qualitative methods to determine a range of values for prospective and current investments. The Fund seeks to invest in securities when it believes valuations are modest relative to earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Fund invests principally in common stock of large capitalization domestic companies (defined as market capitalizations in excess of $8 billion) that have demonstrated records of operating profitability, including growth in net income and cash flow through business cycles; conservative financial structures, characterized by modest levels of debt relative to assets, market capitalization and cash flow; and shareholder-oriented management, with a history of prudent capital allocation, candid reporting to shareholders and insider ownership. Information relative to these items is found in company SEC filings, annual reports, conversations with management and industry reports. Investments are held as long as the issuers’ fundamentals remain intact, and the Fund believes issuers’ shares are reasonably valued.

Ordinarily, 90% or more of the Fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks to the extent the Fund can identify common stocks which satisfy its selection criteria, with the balance held in U.S. Treasury securities or other cash equivalents. Although the number of holdings may vary, the Fund usually holds between 25 and 40 stocks, with positions in individual issuers generally ranging between 2% and 4% of the Fund’s assets. Generally, positions in individual issuers will not exceed 5% of Fund assets. The Fund currently expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in the Financials sector. However, the Fund will not invest in excess of 25% of its assets in any one industry or group of industries.

Read More

TORYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 45.00%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 43.45%
3 Yr 4.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 65.94%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 52.75%
10 Yr 2.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 49.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -65.1% 22.3% 35.32%
2021 4.7% -25.3% 25.5% 76.53%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.03%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 68.40%
2018 -2.6% -9.4% 3.1% 24.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -13.6% 215.2% 42.80%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 41.02%
3 Yr 4.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 66.35%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 64.83%
10 Yr 2.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 81.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TORYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -65.1% 22.3% 35.32%
2021 4.7% -25.3% 25.5% 76.53%
2020 -2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 89.03%
2019 3.9% -9.2% 10.4% 68.40%
2018 -2.6% -8.9% 3.3% 56.42%

NAV & Total Return History

TORYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TORYX Category Low Category High TORYX % Rank
Net Assets 336 M 1 M 151 B 71.58%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 94.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 57.88%
Weighting of Top 10 43.22% 5.0% 99.2% 8.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.18%
  2. Cisco Systems Inc 4.88%
  3. Intel Corp 4.70%
  4. The Kraft Heinz Co 4.68%
  5. The Walt Disney Co 4.63%
  6. General Dynamics Corp 4.60%
  7. Loews Corp 4.60%
  8. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 4.53%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.41%
  10. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TORYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.97% 28.02% 125.26% 55.83%
Cash 		2.03% -88.20% 71.98% 39.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 48.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 44.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 45.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 46.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TORYX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.72% 0.00% 58.05% 4.21%
Healthcare 		13.23% 0.00% 30.08% 85.56%
Technology 		12.83% 0.00% 54.02% 30.28%
Industrials 		11.76% 0.00% 42.76% 48.51%
Energy 		9.72% 0.00% 54.00% 23.68%
Communication Services 		7.97% 0.00% 26.58% 18.56%
Consumer Defense 		6.78% 0.00% 34.10% 71.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.60% 0.00% 22.74% 54.04%
Basic Materials 		3.40% 0.00% 21.69% 48.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 93.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 91.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TORYX % Rank
US 		94.81% 24.51% 121.23% 42.53%
Non US 		3.16% 0.00% 41.42% 56.57%

TORYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.04% 45.41% 32.49%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TORYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.46% 0.00% 488.00% 48.50%

TORYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TORYX Category Low Category High TORYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 41.90% 50.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TORYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TORYX Category Low Category High TORYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -1.51% 4.28% 64.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TORYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TORYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Hendon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Hendon is President of Torray, LLC, a Principal and co-Portfolio Manager for the Torray Fund and Value Strategy, and a Research Analyst for the Equity Income Strategy. He began his investment career in 1976. He previously served as co-manager of the Torray Fund (2008-12), before establishing Harewood Partners LLC (2012). Prior to 2008, he was co-founder and Partner of Rockledge Partners, and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company. Mr. Hendon received a BA degree from Georgetown University (1973), an MBA from George Washington University (1976) and holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jeffrey Lent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Lent is a Principal at Torray and a Senior Research Analyst for the TorrayResolute Growth strategies, Portfolio Manager for the TorrayResolute Equity Income strategy, and a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Torray Large Cap Value strategy at Torray LLC. He began his investment career in 1987 with Kemper Mutual Funds in Chicago. Prior to joining Torray in 2010, he was an analyst and portfolio manager with Resolute Capital Management, and a Vice President with Tucker Anthony Inc. where he formed the Corporate Services Group. Mr. Lent received a BS from the University of New Hampshire in 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×