Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$336 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.46%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund views common stock ownership as an investment in a business, and therefore invests for the long term, employing a value-oriented approach to security selection. In this approach, the Fund utilizes a variety of quantitative and qualitative methods to determine a range of values for prospective and current investments. The Fund seeks to invest in securities when it believes valuations are modest relative to earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Fund invests principally in common stock of large capitalization domestic companies (defined as market capitalizations in excess of $8 billion) that have demonstrated records of operating profitability, including growth in net income and cash flow through business cycles; conservative financial structures, characterized by modest levels of debt relative to assets, market capitalization and cash flow; and shareholder-oriented management, with a history of prudent capital allocation, candid reporting to shareholders and insider ownership. Information relative to these items is found in company SEC filings, annual reports, conversations with management and industry reports. Investments are held as long as the issuers’ fundamentals remain intact, and the Fund believes issuers’ shares are reasonably valued.
Ordinarily, 90% or more of the Fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks to the extent the Fund can identify common stocks which satisfy its selection criteria, with the balance held in U.S. Treasury securities or other cash equivalents. Although the number of holdings may vary, the Fund usually holds between 25 and 40 stocks, with positions in individual issuers generally ranging between 2% and 4% of the Fund’s assets. Generally, positions in individual issuers will not exceed 5% of Fund assets. The Fund currently expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in the Financials sector. However, the Fund will not invest in excess of 25% of its assets in any one industry or group of industries.
|Period
|TORYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|45.00%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|43.45%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|65.94%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|52.75%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|49.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|TORYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|35.32%
|2021
|4.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|76.53%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|89.03%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.40%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|24.95%
|Period
|TORYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|42.80%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|41.02%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|66.35%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|64.83%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|81.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|TORYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|35.32%
|2021
|4.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|76.53%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|89.03%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.40%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|56.42%
|TORYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TORYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|336 M
|1 M
|151 B
|71.58%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|1727
|94.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|154 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|57.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.22%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|8.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TORYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.97%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|55.83%
|Cash
|2.03%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|39.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|48.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|44.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|45.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|46.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TORYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.72%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|4.21%
|Healthcare
|13.23%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|85.56%
|Technology
|12.83%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|30.28%
|Industrials
|11.76%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|48.51%
|Energy
|9.72%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|23.68%
|Communication Services
|7.97%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|18.56%
|Consumer Defense
|6.78%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|71.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.60%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|54.04%
|Basic Materials
|3.40%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|48.35%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|93.40%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|91.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TORYX % Rank
|US
|94.81%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|42.53%
|Non US
|3.16%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|56.57%
|TORYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|32.49%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TORYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TORYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TORYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.46%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|48.50%
|TORYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TORYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.31%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|50.41%
|TORYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TORYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TORYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.10%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|64.24%
|TORYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2012
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2007
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2003
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2003
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2003
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2000
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2000
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2000
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1999
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 12, 1999
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 1998
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 1998
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1995
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mr. Hendon is President of Torray, LLC, a Principal and co-Portfolio Manager for the Torray Fund and Value Strategy, and a Research Analyst for the Equity Income Strategy. He began his investment career in 1976. He previously served as co-manager of the Torray Fund (2008-12), before establishing Harewood Partners LLC (2012). Prior to 2008, he was co-founder and Partner of Rockledge Partners, and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company. Mr. Hendon received a BA degree from Georgetown University (1973), an MBA from George Washington University (1976) and holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Mr. Lent is a Principal at Torray and a Senior Research Analyst for the TorrayResolute Growth strategies, Portfolio Manager for the TorrayResolute Equity Income strategy, and a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Torray Large Cap Value strategy at Torray LLC. He began his investment career in 1987 with Kemper Mutual Funds in Chicago. Prior to joining Torray in 2010, he was an analyst and portfolio manager with Resolute Capital Management, and a Vice President with Tucker Anthony Inc. where he formed the Corporate Services Group. Mr. Lent received a BS from the University of New Hampshire in 1987.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...