Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
TOLZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.99 -0.12 -0.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (TOLIX) Primary A (TOLLX) S (TOLSX) C (TOLCX) Retirement (TOLZX)
TOLZX (Mutual Fund)

DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.99 -0.12 -0.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (TOLIX) Primary A (TOLLX) S (TOLSX) C (TOLCX) Retirement (TOLZX)
TOLZX (Mutual Fund)

DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.99 -0.12 -0.79%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (TOLIX) Primary A (TOLLX) S (TOLSX) C (TOLCX) Retirement (TOLZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund

TOLZX | Fund

$14.99

$1.51 B

3.74%

$0.56

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$1.51 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund

TOLZX | Fund

$14.99

$1.51 B

3.74%

$0.56

1.03%

TOLZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Francis Greywitt

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets in the securities of US and non-US infrastructure-related companies. For purposes of the fund's 80% investment policy, the term “net assets” means the fund's net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. The fund considers a company to be an infrastructure-related company if at least 50% of its non-cash assets are infrastructure assets or 50% of its gross income or net profits are derived, directly or indirectly, from the ownership, management, construction, operation, utilization or financing of infrastructure assets. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, airports and seaports), utility assets (such as generating stations, gas and electric lines, water and sewer facilities, and communications networks) and social assets (such as hospitals, schools, and subsidized housing). The fund will invest 25% or more of its total assets in securities of companies engaged principally in infrastructure-related companies. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.Under normal circumstances, the fund invests mainly in equity securities, though it may also invest in fixed-income securities without limitation. The fund allocates its assets among various regions and countries, including emerging market countries, and normally invests most of its assets in issuers that are organized or located outside the US or that do a substantial amount of business outside the US.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of two analytical disciplines:Top-down research. Portfolio management analyzes various factors, including infrastructure market dynamics (such as supply/demand conditions), the economic environment (such as interest rates, inflation and economic growth), expected capital flow dynamics and exchange rate conditions.Bottom-up research. Portfolio management analyzes characteristics and investment prospects of a particular security relative to others in its local market to actively manage the fund’s exposure to individual securities within each region. Disciplined valuation analysis drives this decision-making process, guiding portfolio management to invest in securities it believes can provide superior returns over the long-term, and to sell those that it believes no longer represent the strongest prospects. In addition to valuing the cash flow stream of the underlying assets, this analysis primarily considers a company's balance sheet, the quality and geography of the infrastructure asset, the management team, liquidity, and a number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, each of which can impact an investment's risks and expected returns. Lastly, portfolio management considers the global infrastructure markets in general when making investment decisions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

TOLZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -13.0% 19.7% 75.70%
1 Yr -10.0% -18.2% 38.5% 86.92%
3 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 26.8% 76.53%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.1% 14.6% 58.14%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% 36.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -27.1% -0.5% 83.18%
2021 6.4% -15.6% 16.8% 22.55%
2020 -1.3% -4.5% 9.1% 40.00%
2019 6.1% 2.4% 7.8% 18.60%
2018 -2.8% -4.2% -1.1% 69.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -20.0% 10.1% 71.96%
1 Yr -10.0% -22.4% 11.7% 85.05%
3 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 21.1% 76.53%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.1% 13.2% 62.20%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% 30.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOLZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -27.1% -0.5% 83.18%
2021 6.4% -15.6% 16.8% 22.55%
2020 -1.3% -4.5% 9.1% 40.00%
2019 6.1% 2.4% 7.8% 18.60%
2018 -2.8% -4.2% -0.8% 78.95%

NAV & Total Return History

TOLZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TOLZX Category Low Category High TOLZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.51 B 1.76 M 8.56 B 13.08%
Number of Holdings 45 29 233 81.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 748 M 733 K 4.98 B 6.54%
Weighting of Top 10 51.34% 8.2% 63.5% 12.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crown Castle International Corp 8.10%
  2. Enbridge Inc 7.44%
  3. Sempra Energy 6.01%
  4. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  5. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  6. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  7. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  8. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  9. National Grid PLC 5.91%
  10. National Grid PLC 5.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TOLZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 86.09% 141.46% 13.08%
Cash 		0.23% -11.28% 13.91% 82.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 81.31%
Other 		0.00% -47.56% 13.60% 82.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 81.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 81.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOLZX % Rank
Utilities 		39.92% 3.71% 96.19% 53.27%
Energy 		23.81% 0.00% 32.46% 24.30%
Real Estate 		18.04% 0.00% 23.51% 14.02%
Industrials 		14.72% 0.00% 68.24% 65.42%
Communication Services 		3.51% 0.00% 27.53% 36.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 87.85%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 80.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 82.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 80.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 82.24%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 83.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOLZX % Rank
US 		55.06% 0.00% 99.80% 20.56%
Non US 		44.72% 0.00% 99.06% 76.64%

TOLZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.30% 20.38% 76.47%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.25% 86.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.04% 0.15% 67.65%

Sales Fees

TOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 67.31%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TOLZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 13.00% 128.00% 27.91%

TOLZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TOLZX Category Low Category High TOLZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.74% 0.00% 4.88% 62.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TOLZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TOLZX Category Low Category High TOLZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.26% -0.39% 4.38% 15.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TOLZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TOLZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Francis Greywitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2008

13.94

13.9%

Portfolio Manager, Real Estate Securities Francis was a REIT research analyst for nearly 5 years with KeyBanc Capital Markets where he covered the office sector. BBA in Finance from St. Bonaventure University in 2000; MBA in with concentrations in International Business, Economics and Finance from University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2012

John Vojticek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2008

13.94

13.9%

Co-Head of Liquid Real Assets / Chief Investment Officer of Liquid Real Assets John W. Vojticek has served as a Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Real Estate & Infrastructure Securities and Global Portfolio Manager for RREEF since July 2011 and was Co-Head of Americas Real Estate Securities from 2006 to July 2011. Mr. Vojticek was responsible for launching the firm's first listed infrastructure securities strategy in June 2008 and served as Head of the Listed Infrastructure Securities business from June 2008 until his appointment as Chief Information Officer in July 2011. Mr. Vojticek is an associate member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Vojticek holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Manoj Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

Manoj H. Patel is currently a Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Infrastructure Securities, based in Chicago. Mr. Patel has eight years of investment experience prior to joining the firm in 2011. He began his career as an Analyst for Brookfield Investment Management (formerly KG Redding/Brookfield Redding) and was promoted to Vice President in 2006. Most recently, Mr. Patel was a Director and spearheaded the formation of the dedicated listed infrastructure business for Brookfield. He was also responsible for the creation of the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index series.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×