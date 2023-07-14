The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies located in or that conduct their business mainly in one or more foreign countries, which may include emerging markets. The Fund will normally be invested in ten or more foreign countries and may invest up to 40% of its assets in any one country if Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. ("Fort Washington"), the Fund's sub-advisor, feels that economic and business conditions make it appropriate to do so. The Fund focuses its investments on developed foreign countries, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in emerging markets. It normally will have substantial investments in European countries. Normally, at least 75% of the Fund's total assets are invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers selected by Fort Washington mainly for their long-term capital growth prospects. The remaining 25% may be invested in companies organized in the United States that have at least 50% of their assets and/or revenues outside the United States. The Fund also expects to purchase American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") in bearer form, which are designed for use in non-U.S. securities markets .

Fort Washington employs a fundamental, bottom up approach to building the Fund's international equity portfolio. The process starts with a regular quantitative screening in order to narrow the investable universe, which seeks to identify businesses with high returns on capital, operating margins, and strong cash flow generation. Stocks are then analyzed based on the following five fundamental factors: business quality, valuation, growth, management, and balance sheet strength. The Fund generally may sell a security when there is a deterioration of one or more of the five factors described above or when the portfolio manager identifies a more favorable investment opportunity. The Fund may also sell a security to meet redemptions or for tax management purposes.