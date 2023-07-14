Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$60.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TOHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|43.92%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|53.19%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|58.88%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|41.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|39.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|TOHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|42.24%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|63.40%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|28.13%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|64.06%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|53.07%
|Period
|TOHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|33.62%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|49.91%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|59.44%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|43.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|37.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|TOHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|43.07%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|63.40%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|28.19%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|65.01%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|54.92%
|TOHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TOHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.4 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|92.66%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|1
|14000
|76.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|84.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.29%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|34.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TOHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.88%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|94.45%
|Cash
|9.12%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|5.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|40.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|38.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|39.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|38.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TOHYX % Rank
|Municipal
|90.88%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|92.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.12%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|6.31%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|38.48%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|39.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|48.84%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|42.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TOHYX % Rank
|US
|90.88%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|85.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|85.82%
|TOHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|20.69%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|41.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|50.79%
|TOHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TOHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TOHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|62.57%
|TOHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TOHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.89%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|47.87%
|TOHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TOHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TOHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.60%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|15.29%
|TOHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.230
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Bob began his career at Moody's Investors Service as a member of the Corporate Bond Rating Committee; he then went on to Loeb, Rhodes & Co. to cover the insurance industry in the Institutional Equity Research department. He then worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. for 13 years in a variety of institutional research, trading and portfolio management roles in New York and London. During this period, he was assigned to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency as a Resident Financial Advisor in Riyadh responsible for managing the foreign reserves of the Central Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Jeff is a Principal and Managing Director of the firm and a member of the Investment Committee. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for the tax-exempt fixed income strategies. He began his career in 1997 as a Fixed Income Associate Trader with MFS Investment Management in Boston. He was also a former Client Account Manager with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in Boston. Jeff received his B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Institute, and is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT). He is also a member of the Market Technicians Association, the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Southern Municipal Finance Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...