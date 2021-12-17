Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNXCX | Fund
-
$51 M
0.00%
0.02%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$51 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.1%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNXCX | Fund
-
$51 M
0.00%
0.02%
|Period
|TNXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TNXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNXCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|TNXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51 M
|10
|804 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|356
|1
|17333
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.19 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.08%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.17%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Stocks
|30.53%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Cash
|4.73%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Other
|2.08%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.48%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-3.80%
|94.95%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|-26.81%
|99.57%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-8.52%
|100.26%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-19.53%
|93.31%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-15.38%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-7.59%
|99.69%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|-6.25%
|144.83%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-9.27%
|90.02%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-7.54%
|98.24%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-20.80%
|87.44%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-5.18%
|96.19%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNXCX % Rank
|US
|19.86%
|-142.98%
|149.27%
|N/A
|Non US
|10.67%
|-38.73%
|159.65%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.59%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-511.61%
|54.22%
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-24.16%
|264.51%
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|-46.36%
|3345.86%
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|165.37%
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|-3298.93%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNXCX % Rank
|US
|56.75%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Non US
|1.42%
|-153.97%
|464.75%
|N/A
|TNXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|66.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.20%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|71.58%
|TNXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|20.65%
|TNXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNXCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|TNXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.52%
|TNXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TNXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNXCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|TNXCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
0.0
0.0%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Barach is co-founder and President of DoubleLine Capital. Mr. Barach is a member of the DoubleLine Executive Committee. Prior to DoubleLine, Mr. Barach was Co-Founder and Group Managing Director of the TCW Mortgage Group where he spent over 23 years. He has over 32 years of fixed income investment experience. Before joining TCW, Mr. Barach was Senior Vice President of Chief Investments for Sun Life Insurance Company in Los Angeles, where he was responsible for the asset/liability management of the firm and oversight and management of the company’s $5 billion investment portfolio. Previously, he served as Principal Fixed Income Officer for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest pension plan in the country. In that capacity, he was responsible for managing the fixed income portion of the fund which was 100% internally managed. He attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he received a BA in International Relations and an MBA in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Stallings is the Senior Portfolio Manager of TCW's Growth Equities strategy and co-head of TCW’s Small and Mid-Cap Growth Equities team. Mr. Stallings co-founded Growth Equities in 1999 and has been its lead manager since January 2003. Prior to TCW, he worked for Chancellor LGT Asset Management and Andersen Consulting. He is a Director of Inglewood Park Cemetery and a Trustee of the Laurence School. Mr. Stallings holds a BA in Decision Analysis and Political Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Gundlach is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine. He is recognized as an expert in bond and fixed income investments. His investment strategies have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Barron’s, Forbes, and Fortune. In 2010, Mr. Gundlach was named to the SmartMoney Power 30. In 2011, he was featured as “The King of Bonds” in Barron’s, and named one of “5 Mutual Fund All-Stars” by Fortune Magazine. In 2012, he was named one of the “50 Most Influential” by Bloomberg Markets magazine. In 2013, he was named “Money Manager of the Year” by Institutional Investor. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College summa cum laude holding a BA in Mathematics and Philosophy. He attended Yale University as a PhD candidate in Mathematics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
0.0
0.0%
Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012 and as Lead Director of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of FMG LLC from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable. He also has served as Vice President of the Trust since 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...