Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a diversified range of securities and other financial instruments, including derivatives, which provide investment exposure to equity and fixed income investments. The Fund will maintain a strategic, or typical, allocation of approximately 60% of its net assets to equity securities (or financial instruments that provide investment exposure to such securities) and approximately 40% of its net assets to fixed income securities (or financial instruments that provide investment exposure to such securities). The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy by periodically shifting allocations among asset classes and market sectors based on market opportunities. The Fund will tactically shift portfolio weightings among, and within, each asset class both to take advantage of changing market opportunities for capital appreciation and in response to changing market risk conditions. The Fund's asset allocation will be based on an assessment of short- and long-term macroeconomic themes and an analysis of sector fundamentals and relative valuation. The Fund 's equity allocation may range from 40% to 70% of the Fund's net assets, and the Fund's fixed income allocation may range from 30% to 60% of the Fund's net assets. The Fund may gain or adjust exposure to each asset class through investments in individual securities or through other instruments, including derivatives. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and may invest without limit in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. Equity Allocation — The Fund's equity allocation will occur between two equity tranches within the asset class: an actively-managed strategy (“Active Allocated Portion”) that seeks to outperform a particular benchmark, and a systematic strategy (“Index Allocated Portion”) that seeks to track the performance of a particular index. Within the Fund's equity allocation, the Fund may shift the respective weighting for each of the equity tranches within a range of approximately 33% to 67% of the Fund's net assets allocated to equity, with the Active Allocated Portion and the Index Allocated Portion each comprising potentially as little as one-third or potentially as much as two-thirds of the Fund's total equity allocation. The Fund 's equity allocation will consist primarily of common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights or warrants to purchase common or preferred stock, and securities of other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in foreign companies, including in the form of American Depositary Receipts, American Depositary Shares, and other similar securities. Equity Allocation — Active Allocated Portion — The Active Allocated Portion will consist of a diversified portfolio of approximately 35-50 stocks across a range of market capitalizations and sectors, which is actively managed to seek to outperform its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index. The Fund will actively manage the Active Allocated Portion using a fundamentals-focused, bottom-up approach, which involves analyzing various attributes of a company, in order to identify attractively priced investment opportunities. The Fund uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to screen hundreds or thousands of potential investments for favorable characteristics. Companies identified through this screening process are then subjected to in-depth fundamental analysis to arrive at an assessment of the expected future investment returns and the attendant risks associated with a particular stock, considering such factors as sustainable competitive advantage, management team quality and incentives, capital efficiency of the business model, and other variables affecting a company’s prospective investment returns. Those stocks affording the most attractive relative risk-reward profile will be included as investments, subject to portfolio-level considerations, such as correlation of risks across investment holdings, sector exposures or individual stock weightings. The Fund may invest in companies that do not have publicly-traded securities but that the Fund determines represent attractive investment opportunities, such as companies that are relatively newly-formed or that may be contemplating an initial public offering in the future. Equity Allocation — Index Allocated Portion — With respect to the Index Allocated Portion, the Fund will use derivatives, or a combination of derivatives, ETFs and/or direct investments, to seek to provide a return that tracks closely the performance of the Shiller Barclays CAPE ® US Sector TR USD Index (the “Index”). The Index aims to identify undervalued sectors in the large-cap equity market based on a modified CAPE ® (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio, which is designed to assess longer term equity valuations by using an inflation adjusted earnings horizon. The Index allocates an equal weight to four U.S. sectors that are undervalued, as determined by the modified CAPE ® ratio. Each U.S. sector is represented by a sector ETF. Each month, the Index ranks ten U.S. sectors based on the modified CAPE ® ratio and a twelve-month price momentum factor. The Index selects the five U.S. sectors that are the most undervalued according to the modified CAPE ® ratio. Only four of these five undervalued sectors, however, end up in the Index for a given month, as the sector with the worst twelve-month price momentum among the five selected sectors is eliminated. The Fund may enter into swap transactions, primarily total return swaps, or futures transactions designed to provide a return approximating the Index’s return. The pricing of any swap transaction will reflect a number of factors that will cause the return on the swap transaction to underperform the Index. The Fund expects to use only a small percentage of its assets to attain the desired exposure to the Index because of the structure of the derivatives. As a result, certain derivatives along with other investments will create investment leverage in the Fund's portfolio. In certain cases in which such derivatives may be unavailable or the pricing of those derivatives may be unfavorable, the Fund may attempt to replicate the Index’s return by purchasing some or all of the securities comprising the Index. Fixed Income Allocation — The Fund's fixed income allocation will consist of fixed income instruments including, but not limited to, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, foreign and domestic corporate obligations (including foreign hybrid securities); commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; fixed income securities issued by corporations and governments in foreign countries including emerging markets issuers; bank loans and assignments; inverse floaters and interest-only and principal-only securities; inflation-indexed bonds; and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality, including below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Securities rated below investment grade include those that, at the time of investment, are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BB+ or lower by Fitch Ratings Ltd. or Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”) or the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may also invest to a limited extent in debt obligations of distressed companies, including companies that are close to or in default when, for example, the Sub-Adviser believes the restructured enterprise valuations or liquidation valuations may exceed current market values. The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities of any credit rating or credit quality. The Sub-Adviser will actively manage asset class exposure within the fixed income allocation using “bottom up” securities selection, and will attempt to exploit inefficiencies within the subsectors of the fixed income market. The Sub-Adviser uses a controlled risk approach in managing the Fund's fixed income investments, which includes consideration of: • Security selection within a given asset class • Relative performance of the various market sectors and asset classes • The rates offered by bonds at different maturities • Fluctuations in the overall level of interest rates Under normal market conditions, the weighted average effective duration of the Fund 's fixed income allocation will be no less than two years and no more than eight years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the duration of the Fund's fixed income portfolio adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on prepayment rates. The effective duration of the Fund's fixed income investments may vary materially from its target, from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund's fixed income investments will meet its target. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates, which may increase the volatility of the security’s value and may lead to losses. Other Investments — In implementing its dynamic allocation investment strategy, the Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures, forwards, swaps and options, and other instruments rather than investing directly in equity or fixed income securities. These derivatives and other instruments may be used for a variety of purposes, including to reduce risk, to seek enhanced returns from certain asset classes and to leverage the Fund's exposure to certain asset classes. The Fund may use index futures, for example, to gain broad exposure to a particular segment of the market, while buying representative securities to achieve exposure to another. The Fund also may enter into foreign currency transactions for hedging and non-hedging purposes on a spot (i.e., cash) basis or through the use of derivatives. The Sub-Adviser will choose in each case based on considerations of cost and efficiency of access to the desired investment exposure. The Fund may invest in derivatives to the extent permitted by applicable law. It is anticipated that the Fund 's use of derivatives will be consistent with its overall investment strategy of obtaining and managing exposure to various asset classes. Because the Sub-Adviser will use derivatives to manage the Fund's exposure to different asset classes, the Fund's use of derivatives may be substantial. The Fund's investments in derivatives may involve the use of leverage because the Fund is not required to invest the full market value of the contract upon entering into the contract but participates in gains and losses on the full contract price. In addition, the Fund's investments in derivatives may involve the use of leverage because the heightened price sensitivity of some derivatives to market changes may magnify the Fund's gain or loss. It is not generally expected, however, that the Fund will be leveraged by borrowing money for investment purposes. The Fund may maintain a significant percentage of its assets in cash and cash equivalent instruments, some of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Fund's obligations under derivative transactions. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, in seeking to carry out the Fund 's investment strategies. Such investments may include investment companies sponsored or managed by the Sub-Adviser and its affiliates. The Fund also may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, including high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in money market funds, including money market funds managed by the Adviser and its affiliates. The Fund's holdings may be frequently adjusted to reflect the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of changing risks, which could result in high portfolio turnover.