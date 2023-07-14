Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$6.79 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TNWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 Retirement 2050 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1290 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Kozlowski

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in exchange traded securities of other investment companies or investment vehicles (the “Underlying ETFs”), which represent a variety of asset classes. The Fund is managed to target 2050 as the specific year of planned retirement (the “retirement year” or “target year”). The retirement year also assumes that an investor retires at age 65; however, the Fund should not be selected solely on the basis of an investor’s age or the target year. The Fund’s asset mix will become more conservative each year until reaching the year approximately 10 years after the retirement year at which time it is intended that the asset mix will become relatively stable. The Fund balances the need for appreciation with the need for income as retirement approaches, and focuses on supporting an income stream over a long-term retirement withdrawal horizon. The Fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the target year and does not guarantee a particular level of income. The Fund maintains significant allocations to equities both prior to and after the target year and is generally expected to reach its most conservative allocation 10 years after the target year.The asset classesin which the Fund may invest generally are divided into domestic equity securities (such as the common stock of U.S. companies of any size), international equity securities (such as the common stock of foreign companies of any size, including those located in developed and emerging markets) and fixed income investments (such as debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade and high yield or “junk” bonds, inflation-indexed securities, and short-term investments such as money market instruments). The Fund is not limited with respect to the maturity, duration or credit quality of the fixed income securities in which it invests. The Underlying ETFs in which the Fund may invest may also invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates, which may increase the volatility of the security’s value and may lead to losses. The Fund may hold cash or invest in short-term paper and other short-term investments (instead of allocating investments to an Underlying ETF) as deemed appropriate by theAdviser.The following chart shows the Fund’s target allocation for the various asset classes (as represented by the holdings of the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests) as of the date of this Prospectus. The Fund’s target allocation is measured with reference to the principal investment strategies of the Underlying ETFs; actual exposure to equity securities and fixed income securities will vary from the target allocation if an Underlying ETF is not substantially invested in accordance with its principal investment strategies.Approximate Number of Years Before/After Retirement Year28 YearsBefore25 YearsBefore15 YearsBefore10 YearsBefore5 YearsBeforeRetirement5 YearsAfter10 YearsAfterAsset ClassDomestic Equity62%60%52%50%42%35%30%15%International Equity27%25%23%20%18%15%10%5%Fixed Income11%15%25%30%40%50%60%80%The following chart shows the Fund’s glide path and illustrates how the asset mix of the Fund will change over time. In general, the asset mix of the Fund will gradually shift from one comprised largely of Underlying ETFs that emphasize investments in stocks to one that increasingly favors Underlying ETFs that emphasize investments in bonds and money market instruments. The asset mix of the Fund will become more conservative each year until reaching the year approximately 10 years after the retirement year, at which time the asset mix will become relatively stable.The Fund’s investment adviser, Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”), establishes the asset mix of the Fund and selects the specific Underlying ETFs in which to invest using its proprietary investment process, which is based on fundamental research regarding the investment characteristics of each asset class and the Underlying ETFs (such as risk, volatility, and the potential for growth and income), as well as its outlook for the economy and financial markets.With respect to its allocation to equity securities, the Fund’s investments in Underlying ETFs will include investments in Underlying ETFs that, in turn, invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities that have lower absolute volatility than the broader markets in which the ETF invests. Volatility is one way to measure risk and, in this context, refers to the tendency of investments and markets to fluctuate over time. Stocks that exhibit lower absolute volatility may, over a market cycle, be able to earn investment returns comparable to market returns but with less volatility than the markets.The Adviser may change the asset allocation targets and may add new Underlying ETFs or replace or eliminate existing Underlying ETFs without notice or shareholder approval. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in an Underlying ETF believed to offer superior investment opportunities. The Adviser will permit the relative weightings of the Fund’s asset classes to vary in response to the markets, ordinarily by not more than plus/minus 15%. Beyond those ranges, the Adviser generally will use cash flows, and periodically will rebalance the Fund’s investments, to keep the Fund within its asset allocation targets. However, there may be occasions when those ranges will expand to 20% due to a variety of factors, including appreciation or depreciation of one or more of the asset classes.The Underlying ETFs are investment companies or other investment vehicles whose shares are listed and traded on U.S. stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market and may be purchased and sold throughout the trading day based on their market price. Generally, an Underlying ETF seeks to track a securities index or a basket of securities that an “index provider” (such as Standard & Poor’s, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), FTSE Group, or Bloomberg) selects as representative of a market, market segment, industry sector, country or geographic region. An index-based Underlying ETF generally holds the same stocks or bonds as the index it seeks to track (or it may hold a representative sample of such securities). Accordingly, an index-based Underlying ETF is designed so that its performance, before fees and expenses, will correspond closely with that of the index it seeks to track. Underlying ETFs also may be actively managed.
Read More

TNWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% 7.9% 15.5% 99.01%
1 Yr 7.2% -53.5% 17.1% 53.69%
3 Yr 4.8%* -21.9% 10.0% 14.05%
5 Yr 3.5%* -13.4% 5.7% 9.52%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -67.5% -10.4% 0.98%
2021 7.0% -4.0% 9.7% 6.70%
2020 1.4% 1.3% 4.9% 98.91%
2019 4.9% 1.8% 5.4% 24.58%
2018 -1.5% -5.4% -1.5% 0.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% 7.9% 15.5% 99.01%
1 Yr 7.2% -53.5% 17.1% 53.69%
3 Yr 4.8%* -21.9% 10.0% 14.05%
5 Yr 3.5%* -13.4% 5.7% 12.50%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -67.5% -10.4% 0.98%
2021 7.0% -4.0% 9.7% 6.70%
2020 1.4% 1.3% 4.9% 98.91%
2019 4.9% 1.8% 5.4% 24.58%
2018 -1.5% -5.4% -1.1% 6.79%

NAV & Total Return History

TNWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNWIX Category Low Category High TNWIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.79 M 1.5 M 50.8 B 94.23%
Number of Holdings 16 4 560 66.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.23 M 606 K 50.2 B 91.35%
Weighting of Top 10 92.45% 38.4% 100.0% 36.96%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNWIX % Rank
Stocks 		87.29% 0.00% 96.93% 61.54%
Bonds 		10.78% 0.89% 73.19% 20.67%
Cash 		1.81% -6.28% 23.99% 72.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 0.93% 41.35%
Other 		0.02% -1.07% 18.05% 85.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 95.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNWIX % Rank
Financial Services 		14.67% 12.80% 18.83% 61.65%
Technology 		14.07% 14.07% 24.11% 100.00%
Industrials 		11.77% 9.14% 12.45% 15.05%
Healthcare 		11.70% 10.42% 14.66% 85.92%
Consumer Defense 		11.06% 4.68% 11.06% 0.49%
Utilities 		8.12% 1.90% 8.12% 0.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.06% 8.06% 13.35% 100.00%
Real Estate 		7.30% 1.86% 10.17% 27.67%
Communication Services 		6.74% 5.69% 10.23% 67.48%
Basic Materials 		4.09% 3.22% 6.86% 83.01%
Energy 		2.42% 2.33% 6.54% 98.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNWIX % Rank
US 		60.35% 0.00% 71.21% 32.21%
Non US 		26.94% 0.00% 46.21% 76.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNWIX % Rank
Government 		44.65% 4.51% 74.03% 27.88%
Securitized 		18.68% 0.00% 32.00% 15.38%
Corporate 		18.58% 0.46% 40.61% 49.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.59% 5.30% 89.12% 83.65%
Municipal 		0.48% 0.00% 3.03% 10.58%
Derivative 		0.02% 0.00% 23.35% 58.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNWIX % Rank
US 		10.19% 0.76% 47.10% 15.38%
Non US 		0.59% 0.00% 26.09% 71.63%

TNWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.75% 0.01% 43.52% 6.47%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.91% 84.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.55%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.29% 69.57%

Sales Fees

TNWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TNWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 1.00% 110.00% 5.24%

TNWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNWIX Category Low Category High TNWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.00% 0.00% 1.63% 84.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNWIX Category Low Category High TNWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -0.36% 11.75% 46.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Xavier Poutas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Xavier Poutas, CFA has been a Lead Director of Equitable since October 2018 and a co-portfolio manager of EIM LLC since May 2011. Mr. Poutas assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and portfolio performance evaluation with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios and ETF Sleeves. Mr. Poutas received his MS in Accounting and Finance from the University of Nantes (France) in 2000 and his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance in 1999 from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciales d'Angers (France). Mr. Poutas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Miao Hu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Miao Hu, CFA, CAIA has been an Assistant Portfolio Manager of FMG LLC since May 2016. She has served as a Director of Portfolio Analytics of FMG LLC since December 2014. She joined AXA Equitable as a Lead Manager in November 2013. Ms. Hu holds a MS in Communications from University of Ulster (Northern Ireland, UK) and a BA in Marketing from Dalian Maritime University (China). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.

Kevin McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Kevin McCarthy has been a Director of AXA Equitable since December 2018. Mr. McCarthy joined AXA Equitable in August 2015 as a Lead Manager. His responsibilities include portfolio analysis, portfolio evaluation, rebalancing and fund selection with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios. Previously, he was a Senior Quantitative Analysts at Aviva Investors, a Risk Analyst at Kenmar Olympia Group, and a Quantitative Researcher at Tremont Capital Management. Mr. McCarthy holds a BS in Economics from the State University of New York and an MBA focused in Finance from Baruch College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.75 2.41

