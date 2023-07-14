Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in

securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. For the Fund, small-capitalization companies generally are companies with a market capitalization less than $3 billion at the time of investment, and mid-capitalization companies generally are companies with a market capitalization between $3 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but it also may invest in other securities that GAMCO Asset Management Inc.

(“GAMCO” or the “Sub-Adviser”) believes provide opportunities for capital growth, such as preferred stocks and warrants. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.

GAMCO utilizes a value-oriented investment style that emphasizes companies deemed to be currently underpriced

according to certain financial measurements, which may include price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a process of fundamental analysis that involves researching and evaluating individual companies for potential investment by the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary research technique to determine which stocks have a market price that is less than the “private market value” or what an informed investor would pay for the company. This approach will often lead the Fund to focus on “strong companies” in out-of-favor sectors or out-of-favor companies exhibiting a catalyst for change. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as because it becomes overvalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals.