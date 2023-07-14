Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$62 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.3%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 106.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TNVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|72.69%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|4.51%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|69.78%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|38.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|5.72%
|2021
|0.0%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|70.73%
|2020
|1.6%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|53.22%
|2019
|2.9%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|17.17%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|45.95%
|Period
|TNVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|71.56%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|4.29%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|69.88%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.5%
|7.5%
|53.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNVDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|5.72%
|2021
|0.0%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|70.73%
|2020
|1.6%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|53.22%
|2019
|2.9%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|19.44%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|76.24%
|TNVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|62 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|89.24%
|Number of Holdings
|344
|3
|25236
|30.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|39.8 M
|125 K
|11 B
|87.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.28%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|56.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Bonds
|62.36%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|14.71%
|Stocks
|51.26%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|0.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|86.17%
|Other
|0.01%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|70.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|87.76%
|Cash
|-13.98%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|97.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|97.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|1.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|85.58%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|90.60%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|24.92%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|39.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|86.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|4.86%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|13.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|67.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|95.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVDX % Rank
|US
|47.72%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|0.91%
|Non US
|3.54%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|86.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Government
|39.44%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|27.21%
|Corporate
|26.76%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|61.22%
|Securitized
|20.29%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|33.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.46%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|24.49%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|53.51%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|87.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVDX % Rank
|US
|59.81%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|6.58%
|Non US
|2.55%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|91.38%
|TNVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|18.95%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|95.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|78.90%
|TNVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TNVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNVDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|90.73%
|TNVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.31%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|8.74%
|TNVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TNVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|87.73%
|TNVDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.613
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
6.24
6.2%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
6.24
6.2%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2016
6.24
6.2%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2020
2.03
2.0%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Checcone joined DoubleLine Equity LP in 2014. He previously spent six years at Huber Capital Management, where he was a Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Checcone also worked for six years at PRIMECAP Management Company, where he was a Principal and Financial Analyst. He received his BA in Social Studies from Harvard College, as well as a JD-MBA from Harvard Law School and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...