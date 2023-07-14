Home
Trending ETFs

1290 GAMCO Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
TNVAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.33 -0.14 -0.85%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TNVIX) Primary Retirement (TNVRX) T (TNVCX) A (TNVAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 GAMCO Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

TNVAX | Fund

$16.33

$153 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TNVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 GAMCO Small/Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1290 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. For the Fund, small-capitalization companies generally are companies with a market capitalization less than $3 billion at the time of investment, and mid-capitalization companies generally are companies with a market capitalization between $3 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment.The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but it also may invest in other securities that GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (“GAMCO” or the “Sub-Adviser”) believes provide opportunities for capital growth, such as preferred stocks and warrants. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities.GAMCO utilizes a value-oriented investment style that emphasizes companies deemed to be currently underpriced according to certain financial measurements, which may include price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. The Sub-Adviser utilizes a process of fundamental analysis that involves researching and evaluating individual companies for potential investment by the Fund. The Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary research technique to determine which stocks have a market price that is less than the “private market value” or what an informed investor would pay for the company. This approach will often lead the Fund to focus on “strong companies” in out-of-favor sectors or out-of-favor companies exhibiting a catalyst for change. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as because it becomes overvalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals.
Read More

TNVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -10.6% 21.3% 3.01%
1 Yr 19.5% -16.4% 28.1% 3.23%
3 Yr 14.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 30.89%
5 Yr 4.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 8.98%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -36.7% 212.9% 31.21%
2021 6.6% -38.4% 60.6% 70.88%
2020 3.5% -9.3% 66.8% 11.29%
2019 4.2% -5.9% 7.6% 57.59%
2018 -3.3% -12.3% -1.2% 10.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -12.9% 21.3% 2.58%
1 Yr 19.5% -16.4% 46.4% 3.00%
3 Yr 14.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 28.38%
5 Yr 4.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 13.17%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -36.7% 212.9% 31.21%
2021 6.6% -38.4% 60.6% 70.88%
2020 3.5% -7.6% 66.8% 11.29%
2019 4.2% -5.9% 7.6% 57.83%
2018 -3.3% -12.3% -1.2% 31.84%

NAV & Total Return History

TNVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNVAX Category Low Category High TNVAX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 72.10%
Number of Holdings 174 10 1551 30.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 75.05%
Weighting of Top 10 17.91% 4.8% 95.7% 55.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  2. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  3. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  4. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  5. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  6. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  7. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  8. Remy Cointreau 2.50%
  9. Remy Cointreau 2.48%
  10. Remy Cointreau 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNVAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.16% 14.38% 100.16% 92.62%
Cash 		5.84% -52.43% 47.85% 7.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 61.39%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 61.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 60.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 61.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNVAX % Rank
Industrials 		39.98% 0.65% 48.61% 0.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.95% 0.00% 51.62% 31.73%
Communication Services 		13.33% 0.00% 24.90% 2.19%
Consumer Defense 		9.60% 0.00% 13.22% 5.91%
Basic Materials 		7.14% 0.00% 67.30% 19.04%
Healthcare 		4.85% 0.00% 25.76% 65.21%
Energy 		3.28% 0.00% 29.42% 88.40%
Technology 		2.58% 0.00% 34.03% 98.03%
Financial Services 		2.23% 0.00% 35.71% 98.91%
Utilities 		1.98% 0.00% 13.86% 58.64%
Real Estate 		1.08% 0.00% 44.41% 88.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNVAX % Rank
US 		86.59% 11.42% 100.16% 94.58%
Non US 		7.57% 0.00% 78.53% 12.36%

TNVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.05% 37.36% 34.93%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 41.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.11%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.35% 72.14%

Sales Fees

TNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 58.73%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 7.00% 252.00% 23.46%

TNVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNVAX Category Low Category High TNVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 70.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNVAX Category Low Category High TNVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -1.43% 4.13% 39.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Kenneth Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

