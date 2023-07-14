Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.9%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.9%
Expense Ratio 1.42%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TNVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|3.01%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|3.23%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|30.89%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|8.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|31.21%
|2021
|6.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|70.88%
|2020
|3.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|11.29%
|2019
|4.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|57.59%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|10.20%
|TNVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|72.10%
|Number of Holdings
|174
|10
|1551
|30.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|75.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.91%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|55.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.16%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|92.62%
|Cash
|5.84%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|7.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|61.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|61.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|60.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|61.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVAX % Rank
|Industrials
|39.98%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|0.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.95%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|31.73%
|Communication Services
|13.33%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|2.19%
|Consumer Defense
|9.60%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|5.91%
|Basic Materials
|7.14%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|19.04%
|Healthcare
|4.85%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|65.21%
|Energy
|3.28%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|88.40%
|Technology
|2.58%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|98.03%
|Financial Services
|2.23%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|98.91%
|Utilities
|1.98%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|58.64%
|Real Estate
|1.08%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|88.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNVAX % Rank
|US
|86.59%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|94.58%
|Non US
|7.57%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|12.36%
|TNVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|34.93%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.11%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|72.14%
|TNVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|58.73%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TNVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|23.46%
|TNVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|70.66%
|TNVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TNVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.55%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|39.91%
|TNVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
