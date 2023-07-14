Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$658 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.7%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 165.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TNURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|80.42%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|32.09%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.04%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|30.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TNURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|658 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|56.98%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|1
|17234
|96.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|771 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|29.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.66%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|5.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNURX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.91%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|65.56%
|Cash
|4.15%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|40.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.94%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|32.76%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|61.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|64.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|47.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNURX % Rank
|Government
|80.38%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|0.38%
|Corporate
|11.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.11%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|54.38%
|Securitized
|2.77%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|96.29%
|Derivative
|0.78%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|18.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNURX % Rank
|US
|78.64%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|79.14%
|Non US
|15.27%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|16.38%
|TNURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|10.99%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|96.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.60%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|75.82%
|TNURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TNURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|165.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|59.55%
|TNURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|45.88%
|TNURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TNURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|18.54%
|TNURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
6.91
6.9%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
6.91
6.9%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Tracy Chen, CFA®, CAIA is a portfolio manager and head of Structured Credit for Brandywine Global. She joined the firm in August 2008. Prior to joining Brandywine Global, she was with UBS Investment Bank as director of the fixed income valuation group (2006-2008), GMAC Mortgage Group as a mortgage pricing analyst (2003-2006), Deloitte Consulting as a senior corporate strategy consultant (2001-2003), and J&A Securities Ltd. in Shenzhen, China, as an international corporate finance associate (1995-1999).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Anujeet Sareen is a portfolio manager for the Firm’s Global Fixed Income and related strategies. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Anujeet was a managing director of global fixed income and a global macro strategist, as well as chair of the Currency Strategy Group at Wellington Management in Boston. Over his 22-year career at Wellington (1994-2016), he held a variety of roles while cultivating extensive fixed income and currency management experience. Anujeet is a CFA® charterholder and earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Brian L. Kloss, JD, CPA, is a portfolio manager and head of high yield for Brandywine Global. Brian joined Brandywine Global in December 2009。Previously, Brian was co-portfolio manager at Dreman Value Management, LLC (2007-2009); high yield analyst/trader at Gartmore Global Investments (2002-2007); high yield and equity portfolio manager and general analyst at Penn Capital Management, Ltd. (2000-2002); an analyst with The Concord Advisory Group, Ltd. (1998-2000); and an international tax consultant with Deloitte & Touche LLP (1995-1998).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
