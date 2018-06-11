Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$587 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TNUCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 Diversified Bond Fund — Class A (TNUAX), Class T (TNUCX), Class I (TNUIX) and Class R (TNURX) Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    EQFunds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Alwi Chan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign bonds or other debt securities of varying maturities and other instruments that provide investment exposure to such debt securities, including forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade fixed income securities, particularly U.S. government, corporate and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. Under normal circumstances, it is expected that the average portfolio duration of the Fund will be within 5 years of the duration of the benchmark. As of December 31, 2021, the average duration of the benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, was 6.67 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates, which may increase the volatility of the security’s value and may lead to losses. As a separate measure, there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s fixed income portfolio.Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC (“Brandywine Global” or the “Sub-Adviser”) employs a value approach toward fixed income investing and evaluates the relative attractiveness among corporate, mortgage and U.S. government securities, and also may invest in non-dollar-denominated issues. The Sub-Adviser relies upon value measures to guide its decisions regarding sector, security and country selection, such as the relative attractiveness of the extra yield offered by securities other than those issued by the U.S. Treasury. The Sub-Adviser also measures various types of risk by monitoring interest rates, inflation, the shape of the yield curve, credit risk, prepayment risk, risks relating to conditions in different countries, and currency valuations.The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 40% of its total assets (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity).The portfolio managers intend to maintain an average weighted portfolio quality of BBB- or better, whether composed of rated securities or unrated securities deemed by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in both investment grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (“S&P”), Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (”Moody’s”) or, if unrated, determined by the Fund’s investment adviser, Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”), or the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. The below investment grade securities in which the Fund invests are generally rated at least CC by S&P or Fitch or at least Ca by Moody’s or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded below these ratings subsequent to purchase. The Fund does not normally invest in securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions. The Fund may have exposure to securities rated below CC or Ca, or to securities that are in default or have defaulted, through its investments in certain derivatives described below.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in forwards and derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts, structured securities or swap agreements (including total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps), and in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. Derivatives may be used for various investment purposes, including to hedge portfolio risk, to gain exposure or to short individual securities, to earn income and enhance return, and to manage duration. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may involve the use of leverage because the Fund is not required to invest the full market value of the contract upon entering into the contract but participates in gains and losses on the full contract price. The use of derivatives also may involve the use of leverage because the heightened price sensitivity of some derivatives to market changes may magnify the Fund’s gain or loss.The Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions to hedge against currency exposure in its portfolio. The Fund may enter into forward currency exchange contracts and other currency derivatives, such as swaps, options and futures, to shift its investment exposure from one currency into another. This may include shifting exposure from U.S. dollars to a foreign currency, or from one foreign currency to another foreign currency. This type of strategy, sometimes known as a “crosshedge,” will tend to reduce or eliminate exposure to the currency that is sold, and increase exposure to the currency that is purchased, much as if the Fund had sold a security denominated in one currency and purchased an equivalent security denominated in another. Cross-hedges are intended to protect against losses resulting from a decline in the value of the hedged currency, but will cause the Fund to assume the risk of fluctuations in the value of the currency it purchases, and may also limit any potential gain that might result should the value of such hedged currency increase.The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts (such as contracts for derivative instruments) or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may invest in privately placed and restricted securities, collateralized loan obligations, inflation-indexed bonds, bank loans, and loan participations and assignments. The Fund may also invest in zero coupon and pay-in-kind securities. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objective.
TNUCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TNUCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNUCX Category Low Category High TNUCX % Rank
Net Assets 587 M 10 804 B N/A
Number of Holdings 91 1 17333 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 370 M -7.11 B 145 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 63.01% 0.0% 20474.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States of America 13.35%
  2. United States of America 8.73%
  3. Republic of Peru 7.79%
  4. United States of America 5.55%
  5. FNMA 5.37%
  6. FNMA 4.98%
  7. FHLMC Pool 4.97%
  8. GNMA 4.68%
  9. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Fund, IM Shares 3.89%
  10. Republic of Poland 3.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNUCX % Rank
Bonds 		94.39% -955.59% 2458.15% N/A
Cash 		6.74% -2458.20% 7388.76% N/A
Stocks 		0.00% -142.98% 259.25% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% N/A
Other 		-1.13% -7288.76% 493.15% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNUCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.89% -2458.20% 7388.76% N/A
Securitized 		0.00% -24.16% 264.51% N/A
Corporate 		0.00% -46.36% 3345.86% N/A
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 165.37% N/A
Government 		0.00% -3298.93% 2458.15% N/A
Derivative 		-1.13% -511.61% 54.22% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNUCX % Rank
US 		70.92% -955.59% 2458.15% N/A
Non US 		23.47% -153.97% 464.75% N/A

TNUCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.87% 73.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 88.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TNUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% 20.82%

Trading Fees

TNUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

TNUCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNUCX Category Low Category High TNUCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 78.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNUCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNUCX Category Low Category High TNUCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNUCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNUCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the 1290 Asset Managers since June 2012 and as Vice President of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of the Adviser from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable.

Bryan T. Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Daniel J. Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is the head of the mortgage credit portfolio management team and a lead portfolio manager for PIMCO's credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Mr. Ivascyn is a member of PIMCO's Executive Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Tad Rivelle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Tad Rivelle is Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, overseeing investment management of all U.S. fixed income products at TCW, including over $30 billion in fixed income mutual funds offered by both TCW and MetWest. Prior to joining TCW, Tad served as Chief Investment Officer for MetWest, an independent institutional investment manager which he co-founded. Under Tad’s leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Mr. Rivelle was also the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley and a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Tad holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Yale University, a master's degree in applied mathematics from University of Southern California, and an MBA from UCLA Anderson.

Laird R. Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently co-manages many of TCW and MetWest’s mutual funds, including the MetWest Total Return Bond Fund, the MetWest High Yield Bond Fund and the TCW Core Fixed Income Fund, and leads the fixed income group’s risk management efforts He is a member of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award six times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds a BS in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Kenneth T. Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.

Mohsen Fahmi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Fahmi is a managing director and generalist portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on global fixed income assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2014, he was with Moore Capital Management, most recently as a senior portfolio manager and previously as chief operating officer. In London earlier in his career, he was co-head of bond and currency proprietary trading at Tokai Bank Europe, head of leveraged investment at Salomon Brothers and executive director of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs. Prior to this, he was a proprietary trader for J.P. Morgan in both New York and London, and he also spent seven years as an investment officer at the World Bank in Washington, DC. He has 30 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Stanford University. He received a master's degree in civil engineering from the Ohio State University and an undergraduate degree from Ain Shams University, Cairo.

Stephen M. Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Marc P. Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC, and previously he was a PIMCO managing director, generalist portfolio manager and member of the Investment Committee until January 2014. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management and a senior portfolio manager at Fidelity Management and Research. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

