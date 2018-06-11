Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNUCX | Fund
-
$587 M
0.00%
0.01%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$587 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.0%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNUCX | Fund
-
$587 M
0.00%
0.01%
|Period
|TNUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TNUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNUCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|76.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-30.7%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|341.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|TNUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNUCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|587 M
|10
|804 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|91
|1
|17333
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.01%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNUCX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.39%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Cash
|6.74%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|N/A
|Other
|-1.13%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNUCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.89%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-24.16%
|264.51%
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|-46.36%
|3345.86%
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|165.37%
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|-3298.93%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Derivative
|-1.13%
|-511.61%
|54.22%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNUCX % Rank
|US
|70.92%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|Non US
|23.47%
|-153.97%
|464.75%
|N/A
|TNUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|73.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|TNUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|20.82%
|TNUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNUCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|TNUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNUCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.53%
|TNUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TNUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNUCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|TNUCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the 1290 Asset Managers since June 2012 and as Vice President of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of the Adviser from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is the head of the mortgage credit portfolio management team and a lead portfolio manager for PIMCO's credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Mr. Ivascyn is a member of PIMCO's Executive Committee and a member of the Investment Committee. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Tad Rivelle is Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, overseeing investment management of all U.S. fixed income products at TCW, including over $30 billion in fixed income mutual funds offered by both TCW and MetWest. Prior to joining TCW, Tad served as Chief Investment Officer for MetWest, an independent institutional investment manager which he co-founded. Under Tad’s leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Mr. Rivelle was also the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley and a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Tad holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Yale University, a master's degree in applied mathematics from University of Southern California, and an MBA from UCLA Anderson.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently co-manages many of TCW and MetWest’s mutual funds, including the MetWest Total Return Bond Fund, the MetWest High Yield Bond Fund and the TCW Core Fixed Income Fund, and leads the fixed income group’s risk management efforts He is a member of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award six times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds a BS in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Fahmi is a managing director and generalist portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on global fixed income assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2014, he was with Moore Capital Management, most recently as a senior portfolio manager and previously as chief operating officer. In London earlier in his career, he was co-head of bond and currency proprietary trading at Tokai Bank Europe, head of leveraged investment at Salomon Brothers and executive director of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs. Prior to this, he was a proprietary trader for J.P. Morgan in both New York and London, and he also spent seven years as an investment officer at the World Bank in Washington, DC. He has 30 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Stanford University. He received a master's degree in civil engineering from the Ohio State University and an undergraduate degree from Ain Shams University, Cairo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC, and previously he was a PIMCO managing director, generalist portfolio manager and member of the Investment Committee until January 2014. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management and a senior portfolio manager at Fidelity Management and Research. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...