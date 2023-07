Under normal circumstances, the Fund will primarily invest its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign issuers. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests its assets directly in the securities of foreign issuers, and may also invest through, but not limited to, American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") and other depositary receipts. The Fund may generally invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of non-foreign issuers. The Fund generally will contain 25 to 50 equity securities.

In determining whether an issuer is foreign, DSM Capital Partners LLC ("DSM"), the Fund's sub-advisor, will consider various factors including where the issuer is headquartered, where the issuer’s principal operations are located, where the issuer’s revenues are derived, where the principal trading market is located and the country in which the issuer is legally organized. The weight given to each of these factors will vary depending upon the circumstances and as determined by DSM. The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers from at least three different countries outside of the United States, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more issuers, geographic regions or sectors of the global economy.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in issuers connected to China, and in issuers in other emerging market countries, which involves certain additional risks and special considerations not typically associated with investment in more developed economies or markets. Emerging market countries are generally countries that are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index. As of September 30, 2022, the countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index included: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. The country composition of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index can change over time.