Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$5.27 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.8%
Expense Ratio 3.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TNQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|8.2%
|16.2%
|99.08%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-22.9%
|17.7%
|73.27%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-10.9%
|10.1%
|20.60%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-12.7%
|5.8%
|13.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.2%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TNQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.27 M
|984 K
|30.8 B
|92.79%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|548
|63.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.86 M
|314 K
|30.5 B
|92.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.78%
|38.8%
|100.0%
|43.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.19%
|0.00%
|98.45%
|33.33%
|Bonds
|6.08%
|0.23%
|74.62%
|56.76%
|Cash
|1.66%
|-6.61%
|22.48%
|68.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.21%
|Other
|0.02%
|-1.00%
|18.32%
|84.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|74.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|14.67%
|12.57%
|18.90%
|60.91%
|Technology
|14.04%
|14.04%
|24.10%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|11.79%
|9.12%
|12.53%
|14.55%
|Healthcare
|11.72%
|10.32%
|14.65%
|77.73%
|Consumer Defense
|11.07%
|4.68%
|11.07%
|0.45%
|Utilities
|8.12%
|1.89%
|8.12%
|0.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.05%
|8.05%
|13.40%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|7.29%
|1.72%
|10.21%
|32.27%
|Communication Services
|6.73%
|5.69%
|10.32%
|71.82%
|Basic Materials
|4.09%
|3.22%
|6.79%
|84.09%
|Energy
|2.41%
|2.33%
|5.97%
|98.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNQIX % Rank
|US
|63.73%
|0.00%
|71.85%
|9.46%
|Non US
|28.46%
|0.00%
|44.64%
|71.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Government
|41.11%
|1.77%
|73.78%
|27.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.18%
|5.77%
|94.60%
|77.48%
|Securitized
|17.16%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|14.41%
|Corporate
|17.07%
|0.47%
|40.57%
|48.20%
|Municipal
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|10.36%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|28.30%
|51.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNQIX % Rank
|US
|5.75%
|0.21%
|47.95%
|53.15%
|Non US
|0.33%
|0.00%
|26.67%
|70.27%
|TNQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.11%
|0.01%
|43.43%
|8.41%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.92%
|84.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|52.17%
|TNQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TNQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|0.00%
|116.00%
|9.80%
|TNQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.98%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|45.95%
|TNQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TNQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-0.38%
|3.85%
|44.78%
|TNQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Xavier Poutas, CFA has been a Lead Director of Equitable since October 2018 and a co-portfolio manager of EIM LLC since May 2011. Mr. Poutas assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and portfolio performance evaluation with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios and ETF Sleeves. Mr. Poutas received his MS in Accounting and Finance from the University of Nantes (France) in 2000 and his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance in 1999 from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciales d'Angers (France). Mr. Poutas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Miao Hu, CFA, CAIA has been an Assistant Portfolio Manager of FMG LLC since May 2016. She has served as a Director of Portfolio Analytics of FMG LLC since December 2014. She joined AXA Equitable as a Lead Manager in November 2013. Ms. Hu holds a MS in Communications from University of Ulster (Northern Ireland, UK) and a BA in Marketing from Dalian Maritime University (China). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Kevin McCarthy has been a Director of AXA Equitable since December 2018. Mr. McCarthy joined AXA Equitable in August 2015 as a Lead Manager. His responsibilities include portfolio analysis, portfolio evaluation, rebalancing and fund selection with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios. Previously, he was a Senior Quantitative Analysts at Aviva Investors, a Risk Analyst at Kenmar Olympia Group, and a Quantitative Researcher at Tremont Capital Management. Mr. McCarthy holds a BS in Economics from the State University of New York and an MBA focused in Finance from Baruch College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|14.26
|5.4
|2.41
