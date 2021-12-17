Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

New Perspective Fund

TNPFX | Fund

-

$105 B

0.00%

$0.53

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$105 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TNPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    New Perspective Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to take advantage of investment opportunities generated by changes in international trade patterns and economic and political relationships by investing in common stocks of companies located around the world.

In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TNPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TNPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNPFX Category Low Category High TNPFX % Rank
Net Assets 105 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 309 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 24 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.90% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 5.83%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 3.89%
  3. NOVO NORDISK A/S 2.38%
  4. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 2.12%
  5. TESLA INC 1.53%
  6. ELI LILLY AND CO 1.49%
  7. ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.49%
  8. AIA GROUP LTD 1.45%
  9. NESTLE SA 1.41%
  10. BROADCOM INC 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNPFX % Rank
Stocks 		94.20% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.83% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNPFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNPFX % Rank
US 		55.30% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		38.90% N/A N/A N/A

TNPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TNPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TNPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNPFX Category Low Category High TNPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNPFX Category Low Category High TNPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TNPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

