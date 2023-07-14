The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in exchange traded securities of other investment companies or investment vehicles (the “Underlying ETFs”), which represent a variety of asset classes. The Fund is managed to target 2040 as the specific year of planned retirement (the “retirement year” or “target year”). The retirement year also assumes that an investor retires at age 65; however, the Fund should not be selected solely on the basis of an investor’s age or the target year. The Fund’s asset mix will become more conservative each year until reaching the year approximately 10 years after the retirement year at which time it is intended that the asset mix will become relatively stable. The Fund balances the need for appreciation with the need for income as retirement approaches, and focuses on supporting an income stream over a long-term retirement withdrawal horizon. The Fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the target year and does not guarantee a particular level of income. The Fund maintains significant allocations to equities both prior to and after the target year and is generally expected to reach its most conservative allocation 10 years after the target year. The asset classes in which the Fund may invest generally are divided into domestic equity securities (such as the common stock of U.S. companies of any size), international equity securities (such as the common stock of foreign companies of any size, including those located in developed and emerging markets) and fixed income investments (such as debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade and high yield or “junk” bonds, inflation-indexed securities, and short-term investments such as money market instruments). The Fund is not limited with respect to the maturity, duration or credit quality of the fixed income securities in which it invests. The Underlying ETFs in which the Fund may invest may also invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates, which may increase the volatility of the security’s value and may lead to losses. The Fund may hold cash or invest in short-term paper and other short-term investments (instead of allocating investments to an Underlying ETF) as deemed appropriate by the Adviser. The following chart shows the Fund’s target allocation for the various asset classes (as represented by the holdings of the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests) as of the date of this Prospectus. The Fund’s target allocation is measured with reference to the principal investment strategies of the Underlying ETFs; actual exposure to equity securities and fixed income securities will vary from the target allocation if an Underlying ETF is not substantially invested in accordance with its principal investment strategies. Approximate Number of Years Before/After Retirement Year 18 Years Before 15 Years Before 10 Years Before 5 Years Before Retirement 5 Years After 10 Years After Asset Class Domestic Equity 55% 52% 50% 42% 35% 30% 15% International Equity 24% 23% 20% 18% 15% 10% 5% Fixed Income 21% 25% 30% 40% 50% 60% 80% The following chart shows the Fund’s glide path and illustrates how the asset mix of the Fund will change over time. In general, the asset mix of the Fund will gradually shift from one comprised largely of Underlying ETFs that emphasize investments in stocks to one that increasingly favors Underlying ETFs that emphasize investments in bonds and money market instruments. The asset mix of the Fund will become more conservative each year until reaching the year approximately 10 years after the retirement year, at which time the asset mix will become relatively stable. The Fund’s investment adviser, Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”), establishes the asset mix of the Fund and selects the specific Underlying ETFs in which to invest using its proprietary investment process, which is based on fundamental research regarding the investment characteristics of each asset class and the Underlying ETFs (such as risk, volatility, and the potential for growth and income), as well as its outlook for the economy and financial markets. With respect to its allocation to equity securities, the Fund’s investments in Underlying ETFs will include investments in Underlying ETFs that, in turn, invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities that have lower absolute volatility than the broader markets in which the ETF invests. Volatility is one way to measure risk and, in this context, refers to the tendency of investments and markets to fluctuate over time. Stocks that exhibit lower absolute volatility may, over a market cycle, be able to earn investment returns comparable to market returns but with less volatility than the markets. The Adviser may change the asset allocation targets and may add new Underlying ETFs or replace or eliminate existing Underlying ETFs without notice or shareholder approval. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in an Underlying ETF believed to offer superior investment opportunities. The Adviser will permit the relative weightings of the Fund’s asset classes to vary in response to the markets, ordinarily by not more than plus/minus 15%. Beyond those ranges, the Adviser generally will use cash flows, and periodically will rebalance the Fund’s investments, to keep the Fund within its asset allocation targets. However, there may be occasions when those ranges will expand to 20% due to a variety of factors, including appreciation or depreciation of one or more of the asset classes. The Underlying ETFs are investment companies or other investment vehicles whose shares are listed and traded on U.S. stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market and may be purchased and sold throughout the trading day based on their market price. Generally, an Underlying ETF seeks to track a securities index or a basket of securities that an “index provider” (such as Standard & Poor’s, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), FTSE Group, or Bloomberg) selects as representative of a market, market segment, industry sector, country or geographic region. An index-based Underlying ETF generally holds the same stocks or bonds as the index it seeks to track (or it may hold a representative sample of such securities). Accordingly, an index-based Underlying ETF is designed so that its performance, before fees and expenses, will correspond closely with that of the index it seeks to track. Underlying ETFs also may be actively managed.