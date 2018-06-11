Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares

mutual fund
TNMCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TNMCX) Primary
TNMCX (Mutual Fund)

1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TNMCX) Primary
TNMCX (Mutual Fund)

1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TNMCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares

TNMCX | Fund

-

$12.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares

TNMCX | Fund

-

$12.6 M

0.00%

0.02%

TNMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund — Class A (TNMAX), Class T (TNMCX), Class I (TNMIX) and Class R (TNMRX) Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    EQFunds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kenneth T. Kozlowski

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in exchange-traded securities of other investment companies or investment vehicles (“Underlying ETFs”) comprising various asset categories and strategies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates substantially all of its assets to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in non-traditional (alternative) asset categories and strategies. The Fund seeks to invest its assets among the Underlying ETFs to achieve a diversified exposure across multiple alternative asset categories and strategies. The Fund’s weightings in these alternative asset categories and strategies are determined by Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investmentadviser. In considering the weightings to be allocated to each alternative asset category and strategy, the Adviser may consider, among other things, momentum factors to determine the relative attractiveness of each asset category and strategy. Momentum is the tendency of investments to exhibit persistence in their performance. When momentum deteriorates, the Adviser may reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular asset category orstrategy.The alternative asset categories and strategies of the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund may invest are as follows:CommoditiesLong/Short EquityConvertible SecuritiesManaged FuturesEvent DrivenReal ReturnGlobal Real EstateThe percentage of the Fund’s assets exposed to an alternative asset category or strategy will vary from time to time, and the Fund may not invest in all of the alternative asset categories or strategies listed. In addition, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to additional alternative asset categories and strategies in the future.Alternative investments are alternatives to traditional equity (stocks) or fixed income (bonds and cash) investments. Alternative investments have the potential to enhance portfolio diversification and reduce overall portfolio volatility because these investments may not have a strong correlation (relationship) to one another or to traditional market indexes. Alternative investments use a different approach to investing than do traditional investments. This approach may involve, for example, holding both long and short positions in securities or using derivatives or hedging strategies. Many alternative investment strategies are designed to help reduce the role of overall market direction in determining return.The Underlying ETFs are investment companies or other investment vehicles whose shares are listed and traded on U.S. stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market and may be purchased and sold throughout the trading day based on their market price. Generally, an Underlying ETF seeks to track a securities or commodity index or a basket of securities or commodities that an “index provider” (such as Standard & Poor’s, Dow Jones, Russell or Morgan Stanley Capital International) selects as representative of a market, market segment, industry sector, country or geographic region. An index-based Underlying ETF generally holds the same stocks, bonds or other assets as the index it seeks to track (or it may hold a representative sample of such securities or assets). Accordingly, an index-based Underlying ETF is designed so that its performance, before fees and expenses, will correspond with that of the index it seeks to track. Underlying ETFs also may be actively managed.The Adviser selects the Underlying ETFs in which to invest the Fund’s assets. In selecting Underlying ETFs, the Adviser will utilize a proprietary investment process that may take into consideration a number of factors including, as appropriate and applicable, fund performance, management team, investment style, correlations, asset class exposure, industry classification, benchmark, risk adjusted return, volatility, expense ratio, asset size and portfolio turnover. For purposes of asset class and asset category target allocations, where an Underlying ETF could be assigned to more than one asset category, the Adviser may, in its discretion, assign an Underlying ETF to one or more asset categories.For purposes of complying with the Fund’s investment policies, the Adviser will identify Underlying ETFs in which to invest by reference to such Underlying ETFs’ investment policies at the time of investment. An Underlying ETF that changes its investment policies subsequent to the time of the Fund’s investment may continue to be considered an appropriate investment for purposes of the policy. The Adviser may add new Underlying ETFs or replace or eliminate existing Underlying ETFs without notice or shareholder approval. The Underlying ETFs have been selected to represent a reasonable spectrum of investment options for the Fund. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in an Underlying ETF believed to offer superior investment opportunities. The Fund may hold cash or invest in short-term paper and other short-term investments (instead of allocating investments to an Underlying ETF) as deemed appropriate by the Adviser.
Read More

TNMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TNMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNMCX Category Low Category High TNMCX % Rank
Net Assets 12.6 M 10 804 B N/A
Number of Holdings 15 1 17333 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.9 M -7.11 B 145 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 94.29% 0.0% 20474.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF 15.67%
  2. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF 15.52%
  3. WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 14.92%
  4. iShares Convertible Bond ETF 13.08%
  5. DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC. 7.00%
  6. iShares Core US REIT ETF 6.29%
  7. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF 5.91%
  8. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF 5.85%
  9. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF 5.85%
  10. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund 4.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMCX % Rank
Other 		7.00% -7288.76% 493.15% N/A
Cash 		2.37% -2458.20% 7388.76% N/A
Stocks 		0.00% -142.98% 259.25% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% N/A

TNMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% -2.86% 950.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.87% 40.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 88.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TNMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% 20.31%

Trading Fees

TNMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

TNMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNMCX Category Low Category High TNMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 78.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNMCX Category Low Category High TNMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth T. Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the 1290 Asset Managers since June 2012 and as Vice President of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of the Adviser from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable.

Xavier Poutas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Poutas has been a fund administrator since Oct. 2004. From November 2003 to September 2004, he served as Audit Manager of AXA Internal Audit, and from September 2002 to October 2003 he was a senior auditor with AXA Internal Audit. Prior to 2002, Poutas held several positions within the AXA Group. He is responsible for assisting in portfolio analysis and portfolio performance evaluation. Xavier Poutas, CFA® has served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager of FMG LLC since May 2011 and has served as Director of AXA Equitable since November 2008. He joined AXA Equitable’s Funds Management Group in October 2004 as a Fund Administrator and was involved in the implementation of the asset allocation strategy for the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC.

Adam M. Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Adam Cohen, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global, International and European Equity Select portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1989. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2007, Mr. Cohen was a specialist financials broker with Fox Pitt-Kelton and a Pan European Equity Research salesperson at Lehman Brothers, Salomon Brothers and at JP Morgan Chase.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×