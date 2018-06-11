Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNMCX | Fund
-
$12.6 M
0.00%
0.02%
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.3%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TNMCX | Fund
-
$12.6 M
0.00%
0.02%
|Period
|TNMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TNMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 M
|10
|804 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|15
|1
|17333
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.9 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.29%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNMCX % Rank
|Other
|7.00%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Cash
|2.37%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|TNMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|40.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|88.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|TNMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|20.31%
|TNMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|TNMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|78.50%
|TNMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TNMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|TNMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the 1290 Asset Managers since June 2012 and as Vice President of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of the Adviser from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Poutas has been a fund administrator since Oct. 2004. From November 2003 to September 2004, he served as Audit Manager of AXA Internal Audit, and from September 2002 to October 2003 he was a senior auditor with AXA Internal Audit. Prior to 2002, Poutas held several positions within the AXA Group. He is responsible for assisting in portfolio analysis and portfolio performance evaluation. Xavier Poutas, CFA® has served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager of FMG LLC since May 2011 and has served as Director of AXA Equitable since November 2008. He joined AXA Equitable’s Funds Management Group in October 2004 as a Fund Administrator and was involved in the implementation of the asset allocation strategy for the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2015
0.0
0.0%
Adam Cohen, a Director of the Investment Manager, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Global, International and European Equity Select portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1989. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2007, Mr. Cohen was a specialist financials broker with Fox Pitt-Kelton and a Pan European Equity Research salesperson at Lehman Brothers, Salomon Brothers and at JP Morgan Chase.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
