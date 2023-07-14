Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$14.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TNMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 Multi-Alternative Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1290 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Kozlowski

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in exchange-traded securities of other investment companies or investment vehicles (“Underlying ETFs”) comprising various asset categories and strategies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund allocates substantially all of its assets to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in non-traditional (alternative) asset categories and strategies. The Fund seeks to invest its assets among the Underlying ETFs to achieve a diversified exposure across multiple alternative asset categories and strategies. The Fund’s weightings in these alternative asset categories and strategies are determined by Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investmentadviser. In considering the weightings to be allocated to each alternative asset category and strategy, the Adviser may consider, among other things, momentum factors to determine the relative attractiveness of each asset category and strategy. Momentum is the tendency of investments to exhibit persistence in their performance. When momentum deteriorates, the Adviser may reduce the Fund’s exposure to a particular asset category orstrategy.The alternative asset categories and strategies of the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund may invest are as follows:CommoditiesLong/Short EquityConvertible SecuritiesManaged FuturesEvent DrivenReal ReturnGlobal Real EstateThe percentage of the Fund’s assets exposed to an alternative asset category or strategy will vary from time to time, and the Fund may not invest in all of the alternative asset categories or strategies listed. In addition, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to additional alternative asset categories and strategies in the future.Alternative investments are alternatives to traditional equity (stocks) or fixed income (bonds and cash) investments. Alternative investments have the potential to enhance portfolio diversification and reduce overall portfolio volatility because these investments may not have a strong correlation (relationship) to one another or to traditional market indexes. Alternative investments use a different approach to investing than do traditional investments. This approach may involve, for example, holding both long and short positions in securities or using derivatives or hedging strategies. Many alternative investment strategies are designed to help reduce the role of overall market direction in determining return.The Underlying ETFs are investment companies or other investment vehicles whose shares are listed and traded on U.S. stock exchanges or otherwise traded in the over-the-counter market and may be purchased and sold throughout the trading day based on their market price. Generally, an Underlying ETF seeks to track a securities or commodity index or a basket of securities or commodities that an “index provider” (such as Standard & Poor’s, Dow Jones, Russell or Morgan Stanley Capital International) selects as representative of a market, market segment, industry sector, country or geographic region. An index-based Underlying ETF generally holds the same stocks, bonds or other assets as the index it seeks to track (or it may hold a representative sample of such securities or assets). Accordingly, an index-based Underlying ETF is designed so that its performance, before fees and expenses, will correspond with that of the index it seeks to track. Underlying ETFs also may be actively managed.The Adviser selects the Underlying ETFs in which to invest the Fund’s assets. In selecting Underlying ETFs, the Adviser will utilize a proprietary investment process that may take into consideration a number of factors including, as appropriate and applicable, fund performance, management team, investment style, correlations, asset class exposure, industry classification, benchmark, risk adjusted return, volatility, expense ratio, asset size and portfolio turnover. For purposes of asset class and asset category target allocations, where an Underlying ETF could be assigned to more than one asset category, the Adviser may, in its discretion, assign an Underlying ETF to one or more asset categories.For purposes of complying with the Fund’s investment policies, the Adviser will identify Underlying ETFs in which to invest by reference to such Underlying ETFs’ investment policies at the time of investment. An Underlying ETF that changes its investment policies subsequent to the time of the Fund’s investment may continue to be considered an appropriate investment for purposes of the policy. The Adviser may add new Underlying ETFs or replace or eliminate existing Underlying ETFs without notice or shareholder approval. The Underlying ETFs have been selected to represent a reasonable spectrum of investment options for the Fund. The Adviser may sell the Fund’s holdings for a variety of reasons, including to invest in an Underlying ETF believed to offer superior investment opportunities. The Fund may hold cash or invest in short-term paper and other short-term investments (instead of allocating investments to an Underlying ETF) as deemed appropriate by the Adviser.
Read More

TNMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -73.0% 19.4% 21.15%
1 Yr -0.9% -9.1% 86.9% 18.18%
3 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 53.82%
5 Yr -2.6%* -4.9% 14.4% 51.12%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -22.7% 305.1% 32.22%
2021 -3.5% -9.8% 27.3% 46.77%
2020 1.2% -20.8% 10.9% 46.67%
2019 1.3% -12.4% 29.4% 55.45%
2018 -1.1% -10.5% 15.8% 13.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -73.0% 19.4% 21.15%
1 Yr -0.9% -13.4% 86.9% 35.27%
3 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 71.49%
5 Yr -2.6%* -5.3% 14.4% 69.51%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -22.7% 305.1% 32.59%
2021 -3.5% -9.8% 27.3% 47.18%
2020 1.2% -20.8% 10.9% 54.22%
2019 1.3% -8.4% 29.4% 70.30%
2018 -1.1% -10.2% 18.0% 16.23%

NAV & Total Return History

TNMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNMAX Category Low Category High TNMAX % Rank
Net Assets 14.8 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 91.51%
Number of Holdings 13 4 4478 90.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.7 M -398 M 2.55 B 80.57%
Weighting of Top 10 91.69% 13.1% 100.0% 39.91%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMAX % Rank
Stocks 		39.54% -3.75% 97.95% 42.76%
Cash 		21.99% -6278.21% 410.43% 37.46%
Other 		15.08% -21.53% 148.54% 34.28%
Bonds 		11.82% -326.45% 6347.80% 55.48%
Convertible Bonds 		11.57% 0.00% 87.92% 7.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 8.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMAX % Rank
Real Estate 		45.40% 0.00% 51.26% 2.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.82% 0.00% 29.09% 17.32%
Technology 		13.28% 0.00% 39.58% 69.69%
Industrials 		6.20% 0.00% 21.45% 72.44%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 21.78% 85.83%
Financial Services 		3.99% 0.00% 59.28% 89.76%
Healthcare 		3.76% 0.00% 45.63% 64.96%
Energy 		1.80% 0.00% 100.00% 76.38%
Utilities 		1.08% 0.00% 9.23% 41.73%
Basic Materials 		0.58% 0.00% 27.46% 65.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.11% 0.00% 13.62% 62.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMAX % Rank
US 		27.41% -8.85% 91.88% 41.70%
Non US 		12.13% -19.62% 42.11% 38.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		43.90% 0.27% 100.00% 38.16%
Government 		27.99% 0.00% 84.29% 51.94%
Corporate 		20.51% 0.00% 87.73% 35.34%
Derivative 		7.61% 0.00% 88.81% 25.80%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 38.87%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 37.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNMAX % Rank
US 		11.79% -126.19% 6311.18% 44.52%
Non US 		0.03% -382.37% 121.02% 68.20%

TNMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.29% 31.15% 48.56%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.50% 9.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.08%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.30% 60.27%

Sales Fees

TNMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 51.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TNMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 491.00% 12.10%

TNMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNMAX Category Low Category High TNMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.49% 0.00% 4.56% 22.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNMAX Category Low Category High TNMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.34% -2.51% 6.83% 34.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TNMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

6.91

6.9%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.

Xavier Poutas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

6.91

6.9%

Xavier Poutas, CFA has been a Lead Director of Equitable since October 2018 and a co-portfolio manager of EIM LLC since May 2011. Mr. Poutas assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and portfolio performance evaluation with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios and ETF Sleeves. Mr. Poutas received his MS in Accounting and Finance from the University of Nantes (France) in 2000 and his B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance in 1999 from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciales d'Angers (France). Mr. Poutas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

6.91

6.9%

Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Miao Hu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Miao Hu, CFA, CAIA has been an Assistant Portfolio Manager of FMG LLC since May 2016. She has served as a Director of Portfolio Analytics of FMG LLC since December 2014. She joined AXA Equitable as a Lead Manager in November 2013. Ms. Hu holds a MS in Communications from University of Ulster (Northern Ireland, UK) and a BA in Marketing from Dalian Maritime University (China). She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.

Kevin McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Kevin McCarthy has been a Director of AXA Equitable since December 2018. Mr. McCarthy joined AXA Equitable in August 2015 as a Lead Manager. His responsibilities include portfolio analysis, portfolio evaluation, rebalancing and fund selection with respect to the Fund-of-Funds Portfolios. Previously, he was a Senior Quantitative Analysts at Aviva Investors, a Risk Analyst at Kenmar Olympia Group, and a Quantitative Researcher at Tremont Capital Management. Mr. McCarthy holds a BS in Economics from the State University of New York and an MBA focused in Finance from Baruch College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

