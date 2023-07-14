Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$69.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.3%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load 2.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TNHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|39.62%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|36.61%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|61.34%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|37.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|TNHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|69.9 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|86.87%
|Number of Holdings
|274
|2
|2736
|62.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.07 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|90.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.32%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|58.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNHCX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.31%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|19.08%
|Cash
|2.69%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|55.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|81.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|69.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|62.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|95.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNHCX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.31%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|24.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.69%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|60.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|56.85%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|71.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|48.34%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|62.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNHCX % Rank
|US
|87.58%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|11.10%
|Non US
|9.73%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|76.37%
|TNHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|23.29%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|66.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.02%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|71.64%
|TNHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|88.07%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|26.03%
|TNHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|8.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|15.20%
|TNHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.95%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|15.76%
|TNHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TNHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.49%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|45.08%
|TNHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Rob is a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst within the US High Yield team, a role he has held since 2008. In addition to managing core high yield portfolios, he is also responsible for research coverage of the basic industry sector. Rob joined AXA IM in 2005 as a US High Yield Credit Analyst. Before joining AXA IM, he was a Trader for three years on the institutional equity trading desk at Lehman Brothers where he traded energy related stocks. Robert holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Psychology from Williams College; and is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2021
0.82
0.8%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager within the US high yield team in fixed income, responsible for managing core strategies, a role he has held since 2010. In addition, he is responsible for covering the energy sector research, a responsibility he has held since joining AXA IM in 2007. Prior to AXA IM, he was an Analyst for two years in the fixed income division of Bear Stearns, where he performed financial analyses and quantitative support for the Public Power group. Michael holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Williams College; and he is also a CFA charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
