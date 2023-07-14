Home
TNHAX (Mutual Fund)

1290 High Yield Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.15 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (TNHIX) Primary T (TNHCX) A (TNHAX) Retirement (TNHRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 High Yield Bond Fund

TNHAX | Fund

$8.15

$69.9 M

5.71%

$0.47

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$69.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 High Yield Bond Fund

TNHAX | Fund

$8.15

$69.9 M

5.71%

$0.47

1.44%

TNHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1290 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Kozlowski

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in a broad range of high-yield, below investment-grade bonds. For purposes of this investment policy, a debt security is considered a “bond.” Debt securities represent an issuer’s obligation to repay a loan of money that generally pays interest to the holder. Bank loans, bonds, loan participations, notes and debentures are examples of debt securities. It is expected that the Fund will invest primarily in high-yield corporate bonds as well as floating rate loans, and participations in and assignments of loans. Securities below investment grade include those securities that at the time of purchase are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BB+ or lower by Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (“S&P”) or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment adviser, Equitable Investment Management Group, LLC (“EIM” or the ”Adviser”), or the Fund’s sub-adviser, AXA Investment Managers US Inc. (“AXA IM” or the “Sub-Adviser”). The below investment grade securities in which the Fund invests are generally rated at least Ca by Moody’s or at least CC by Fitch or S&P or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser. The Fund may continue to hold securities that are downgraded below these ratings subsequent to purchase. The Fund does not normally invest in securities that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, but may do so depending on market or other conditions. The Fund may invest in debt securities issued by companies of any size. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in debt securities of issuers located outside the United States, including emerging markets issuers and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in privately placed and restricted securities (including 144A bonds).The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity because AXA IM places greater emphasis on credit risk in selecting securities than either maturity or duration. Certain debt instruments in which the Fund may invest may be structured as pay-in-kind securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid securities.
Read More

TNHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -7.1% 10.3% 39.19%
1 Yr 1.9% -9.9% 18.7% 41.53%
3 Yr -3.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 62.25%
5 Yr -2.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 38.64%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -33.4% 3.6% 35.43%
2021 -0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 82.09%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 23.44%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 73.59%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.1% 26.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -14.3% 7.8% 37.74%
1 Yr 1.9% -18.1% 22.2% 35.84%
3 Yr -3.0%* -11.1% 72.2% 62.06%
5 Yr -2.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 40.67%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -33.4% 3.6% 35.58%
2021 -0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 81.94%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 70.9% 23.44%
2019 1.6% -1.0% 5.1% 75.20%
2018 -1.5% -4.0% 0.2% 38.97%

NAV & Total Return History

TNHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNHAX Category Low Category High TNHAX % Rank
Net Assets 69.9 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 87.16%
Number of Holdings 274 2 2736 62.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.07 M -492 M 2.55 B 90.63%
Weighting of Top 10 10.32% 3.0% 100.0% 58.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Change Healthcare Holdings LLC/ Change Healthcare Finance Inc 6% 1.32%
  2. KAR Auction Services, Inc 5% 1.19%
  3. Watco Companies, L.L.C. / Watco Finance Corp. 6% 1.11%
  4. ABE Investment Holdings Inc./Getty Images Inc 10% 1.06%
  5. BWAY Holding Co. 7% 1.05%
  6. HUB International Ltd. 7% 1.02%
  7. Solera, LLC / Solera Finance, Inc. 10% 1.01%
  8. Ensemble S Merger Sub, Inc 9% 0.97%
  9. SS&C Technologies, Inc. 6% 0.96%
  10. Rackspace Hosting, Inc. 8.62% 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNHAX % Rank
Bonds 		97.31% 0.00% 154.38% 19.37%
Cash 		2.69% -52.00% 100.00% 55.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 81.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 70.17%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 62.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 96.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNHAX % Rank
Corporate 		97.31% 0.00% 129.69% 25.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.69% 0.00% 99.98% 60.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 57.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 71.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 48.63%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 62.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNHAX % Rank
US 		87.58% 0.00% 150.64% 11.38%
Non US 		9.73% 0.00% 118.12% 76.66%

TNHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.03% 18.97% 23.44%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.84% 66.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.32%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 72.64%

Sales Fees

TNHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 21.10%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TNHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 1.00% 255.00% 15.52%

TNHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNHAX Category Low Category High TNHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.71% 0.00% 37.22% 19.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNHAX Category Low Category High TNHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.24% -2.39% 14.30% 59.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Houle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Rob is a Portfolio Manager/ Analyst within the US High Yield team, a role he has held since 2008. In addition to managing core high yield portfolios, he is also responsible for research coverage of the basic industry sector. Rob joined AXA IM in 2005 as a US High Yield Credit Analyst. Before joining AXA IM, he was a Trader for three years on the institutional equity trading desk at Lehman Brothers where he traded energy related stocks. Robert holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Psychology from Williams College; and is also a CFA charterholder.

Michael Graham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2021

0.82

0.8%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager within the US high yield team in fixed income, responsible for managing core strategies, a role he has held since 2010. In addition, he is responsible for covering the energy sector research, a responsibility he has held since joining AXA IM in 2007. Prior to AXA IM, he was an Analyst for two years in the fixed income division of Bear Stearns, where he performed financial analyses and quantitative support for the Public Power group. Michael holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Williams College; and he is also a CFA charterholder

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

