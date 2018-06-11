Home
TNFCX (Mutual Fund)

1290 Convertible Securities Fund Class T

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TNFCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 Convertible Securities Fund Class T

TNFCX | Fund

-

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TNFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 Convertible Securities Fund Class T
  • Fund Family Name
    EQFunds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Kenneth T. Kozlowski

Fund Description

TNFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TNFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNFCX Category Low Category High TNFCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10 804 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 1 17333 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -7.11 B 145 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 0.0% 20474.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNFCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -142.98% 259.25% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% N/A
Other 		0.00% -7288.76% 493.15% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -2458.20% 7388.76% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% N/A

TNFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A -2.86% 950.64% N/A
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.87% 61.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 88.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TNFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% 20.48%

Trading Fees

TNFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

TNFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNFCX Category Low Category High TNFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 78.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNFCX Category Low Category High TNFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth T. Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.

William W. Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

William W. Lee is Portfolio Manager, Convertible Securities of Palisade. Prior to joining Palisade in 2006, he was a portfolio manager at Loxias Fund Management, a capital structure arbitrage hedge fund. He was a director in the mergers and acquisitions group at Sony Corporation of America, an investment banking associate at Lehman Brothers and an equity analyst at Delphi Management.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Alwi Chan, CFA® has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the 1290 Asset Managers since June 2012 and as Vice President of AXA Equitable since February 2007. He served as Vice President of the Adviser from May 2011 to June 2012. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant Vice President (2005-2007) and Senior Investment Analyst (2002-2005) of AXA Equitable.

Elliot Stiefel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2015

0.0

0.0%

Mr. Stiefel currently oversees the strategy and day-to-day management of Palisade’s convertible strategies. Prior to joining Palisade in 2004, Mr. Stiefel was a portfolio manager at Cameron Capital Management. His previous experience includes portfolio management and trader/analyst positions at Jamie Securities, Dean Witter Reynolds, LIT America, PaceSetter I, LP and Clinton Group. Mr. Stiefel is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Mr. Stiefel earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland and a M.S. in Investment Management from Pace University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

