Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP®, CHFC, CLU has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser since June 2012 and as Senior Vice President of AXA Equitable Life Insurance and as Senior Vice President of FMG LLC since May 2011. He served as Vice President of AXA Equitable from February 2001 to August 2011. He has served as Vice President of the Trust from June 2010 to present. Since 2003, Mr. Kozlowski has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of the funds of funds currently managed by FMG LLC and for the ETF Allocated Portions since May 25, 2007 and for the Fund of Funds Portion of the EQ/Quality Bond PLUS Portfolio since October 26, 2010. Mr. Kozlowski served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Trust from 2002 to 2007.