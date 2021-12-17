Home
TNEEX (Mutual Fund)

The New Economy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TNEEX) Primary (TENEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The New Economy Fund

TNEEX | Fund

-

$25.7 B

0.00%

$0.10

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TNEEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The New Economy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that can benefit from innovation, exploit new technologies or provide products and services that meet the demands of an evolving global economy.

In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth. The fund also invests in common stocks with the potential to pay dividends. However, current income is not expected to be significant, particularly in low yield environments. The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in issuers based outside the United States, including those based in developing countries. The fund may also invest in the stocks of smaller capitalization companies.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TNEEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TNEEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNEEX Category Low Category High TNEEX % Rank
Net Assets 25.7 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 247 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 8.59 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.41% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 11.58%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 4.01%
  3. BROADCOM INC 3.85%
  4. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 2.75%
  5. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 2.24%
  6. MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 2.16%
  7. KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LTD 1.99%
  8. CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC 1.66%
  9. AMAZON.COM INC 1.63%
  10. APPLIED MATERIALS INC 1.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNEEX % Rank
Stocks 		88.52% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		11.58% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNEEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNEEX % Rank
US 		72.89% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		15.64% N/A N/A N/A

TNEEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TNEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TNEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNEEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNEEX Category Low Category High TNEEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNEEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNEEX Category Low Category High TNEEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNEEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TNEEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

