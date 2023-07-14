Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies in developed markets. The Fund may invest in large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and will be broadly diversified across companies and industries. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts and similar instruments. AXA Investment Managers US Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes that investing in equity markets using a traditional indexing approach exposes an investor to general market risk, including concentration in the largest capitalization securities in the applicable index, volatility and unpredictable earnings that, over a market cycle, do not necessarily provide optimal returns. In the Sub-Adviser’s view, market return, or “beta,” can be achieved with less exposure to general market risk. The Sub-Adviser’s SmartBeta Equity strategy seeks to achieve, over a full market cycle, above-market returns with less volatility compared to the equity markets as a whole. Generally, a full market cycle consists of a period of increasing stock prices and strong performance (a bull market) followed by a period of weak performance and falling prices (a bear market), and a return to a bull market. The Sub-Adviser’s strategy differs from a traditional indexing approach under which a fund generally invests in all or a representative sample of the securities in the applicable index and weights those securities according to their market capitalization weightings. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser begins with a universe of global developed market equity securities. The Sub-Adviser then uses computer-aided quantitative analysis to identify securities for investment. This is accomplished through the application of proprietary filters that interact to analyze individual issuer data for such risk factors as lower earnings quality, higher price volatility, speculation and distress. Those securities that pass the filters are assigned a preliminary weighting in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser next applies a proprietary diversification methodology that is designed to produce a weighting scheme that reduces concentration risk by applying a greater level of diversification to the largest securities (by market capitalization) that progressively lessens with smaller capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser also integrates Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) considerations into its portfolio construction process based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary ESG framework and scoring that seeks to optimize the ESG portfolio while substantially retaining the desired risk/return thereof. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser evaluates each company and considers various ESG factors, including a company’s environmental impact, carbon footprint and water intensity, and assesses the potential impact of corporate controversies. The Sub-Adviser may apply this investment selection process to invest in emerging market equity securities. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as if its fundamentals no longer meet the Sub-Adviser’s criteria, to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into securities believed to offer superior investment opportunities.