Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
Net Assets
$152 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TNBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|42.73%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|82.73%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|47.93%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|60.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|61.94%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|35.40%
|2020
|3.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|16.29%
|2019
|5.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|54.17%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|27.91%
|Period
|TNBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|43.96%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|79.77%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|45.38%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|58.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TNBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|61.94%
|2021
|6.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|35.52%
|2020
|3.1%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|34.45%
|2019
|5.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|74.52%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|47.85%
|TNBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|152 M
|199 K
|133 B
|74.56%
|Number of Holdings
|337
|1
|9075
|7.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.6 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|82.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.56%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|95.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNBIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|41.30%
|Cash
|1.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|53.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|99.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|98.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|99.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|99.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNBIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.55%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|43.17%
|Technology
|15.88%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|77.64%
|Industrials
|15.73%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|19.27%
|Consumer Defense
|11.94%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|28.74%
|Healthcare
|11.80%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|36.78%
|Communication Services
|6.14%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|57.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.94%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|70.04%
|Utilities
|3.69%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|18.61%
|Basic Materials
|3.19%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|64.21%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|34.03%
|Energy
|1.08%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|24.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TNBIX % Rank
|US
|70.41%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|5.73%
|Non US
|28.59%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|94.27%
|TNBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|29.42%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|49.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.64%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|81.43%
|TNBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TNBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TNBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|54.24%
|TNBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.98%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|99.56%
|TNBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TNBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TNBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|32.95%
|TNBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Gideon Smith, CFA® is Europe Chief Investment Officer of AXA Rosenberg and oversees the implementation of the SmartBeta Equity strategies. Since joining AXA Rosenberg in 1998, he has held a number of positions including Europe Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Director of Client Services and Head of Strategy Engineering for Europe. Prior to joining AXA Rosenberg, Gideon was a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen working in their Financial Markets Division in London. Gideon obtained his BSc from Manchester University in 1992 and received his MBA from London Business School in 2000. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2014
7.55
7.6%
Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Cameron is the Head of Portfolio Management, Europe. He joined Rosenberg Equities in 2007 as a Portfolio Manager and focused on the Sustainable Equity as well as Dynamic Alpha. Prior to joining AXA IM, Cameron worked at JPMorgan Securities Limited in various roles covering the entire trade cycle from settlements and clearing to execution. Before that he worked at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited and Colonial State Bank Limited in various financial roles. Cameron has an MSc in Financial Mathematics from Kings College in London. He also holds a BSc in Advanced Math, Finance and Economics from the University of Sydney.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Head of Sustainable Equity for Rosenberg Equities and is responsible for Sustainable Equity investment strategy and client outcomes. Prior to this, Ram was Director of Research, Asia. He joined Rosenberg Equities in 2011 after working for AXA IM since 2006 as a member of the Insurance Investment UK equity team. Prior to joining AXA IM, he was a Quantitative Research Associate and Programmer Analyst at Citigroup in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...