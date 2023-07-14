Home
TNBCX (Mutual Fund)

1290 SmartBeta Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TNBIX) Primary Retirement (TNBRX) T (TNBCX) A (TNBAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1290 SmartBeta Equity Fund

TNBCX | Fund

$15.98

$152 M

0.00%

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$152 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TNBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1290 SmartBeta Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1290 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    T
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Kozlowski

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and foreign companies in developed markets.The Fund may invest in large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and will be broadly diversified across companies and industries. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts and similar instruments.AXA Investment Managers US Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes that investing in equity markets using a traditional indexing approach exposes an investor to general market risk, including concentration in the largest capitalization securities in the applicable index, volatility and unpredictable earnings that, over a market cycle, do not necessarily provide optimal returns. In the Sub-Adviser’s view, market return, or “beta,” can be achieved with less exposure to general market risk. The Sub-Adviser’s SmartBeta Equity strategy seeks to achieve, over a full market cycle, above-market returns with less volatility compared to the equity markets as a whole. Generally, a full market cycle consists of a period of increasing stock prices and strong performance (a bull market) followed by a period of weak performance and falling prices (a bear market), and a return to a bull market.The Sub-Adviser’s strategy differs from a traditional indexing approach under which a fund generally invests in all or a representative sample of the securities in the applicable index and weights those securities according to their market capitalization weightings. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser begins with a universe of global developed market equity securities. The Sub-Adviser then uses computer-aided quantitative analysis to identify securities for investment. This is accomplished through the application of proprietary filters that interact to analyze individual issuer data for such risk factors as lower earnings quality, higher price volatility, speculation and distress. Those securities that pass the filters are assigned a preliminary weighting in the Fund. The Sub-Adviser next applies a proprietary diversification methodology that is designed to produce a weighting scheme that reduces concentration risk by applying a greater level of diversification to the largest securities (by market capitalization) that progressively lessens with smaller capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser also integrates Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) considerations into its portfolio construction process based on the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary ESG framework and scoring that seeks to optimize the ESG portfolio while substantially retaining the desired risk/return thereof. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser evaluates each company and considers various ESG factors, including a company’s environmental impact, carbon footprint and water intensity, and assesses the potential impact of corporate controversies. The Sub-Adviser may apply this investment selection process to invest in emerging market equity securities. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, such as if its fundamentals no longer meet the Sub-Adviser’s criteria, to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into securities believed to offer superior investment opportunities.
Read More

TNBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -35.6% 29.2% 41.28%
1 Yr 13.5% 17.3% 252.4% 82.84%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 48.18%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 60.27%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -24.3% 957.1% 62.53%
2021 6.8% -38.3% 47.1% 34.51%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 17.09%
2019 5.5% -76.0% 54.1% 54.03%
2018 -2.2% -26.1% 47.8% 27.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -35.6% 29.2% 42.39%
1 Yr 13.5% 11.4% 252.4% 85.23%
3 Yr 6.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 51.95%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 64.56%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TNBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -24.3% 957.1% 62.53%
2021 6.8% -33.1% 47.1% 34.64%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 35.67%
2019 5.5% -6.5% 54.1% 74.38%
2018 -2.2% -14.4% 47.8% 47.69%

NAV & Total Return History

TNBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TNBCX Category Low Category High TNBCX % Rank
Net Assets 152 M 199 K 133 B 74.34%
Number of Holdings 337 1 9075 7.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.6 M -18 M 37.6 B 82.60%
Weighting of Top 10 17.56% 9.1% 100.0% 94.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.08%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.11%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.49%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.48%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 1.18%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.12%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 1.11%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 1.07%
  10. Oracle Corp 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TNBCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 61.84% 125.47% 41.08%
Cash 		1.00% -174.70% 23.12% 53.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 95.59%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 95.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 95.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 95.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNBCX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.55% 0.00% 38.42% 42.95%
Technology 		15.88% 0.00% 49.87% 77.42%
Industrials 		15.73% 0.00% 44.06% 18.94%
Consumer Defense 		11.94% 0.00% 73.28% 28.52%
Healthcare 		11.80% 0.00% 35.42% 36.56%
Communication Services 		6.14% 0.00% 57.66% 57.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.94% 0.00% 40.94% 69.82%
Utilities 		3.69% 0.00% 29.12% 18.39%
Basic Materials 		3.19% 0.00% 38.60% 63.99%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 39.48% 33.81%
Energy 		1.08% 0.00% 21.15% 24.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TNBCX % Rank
US 		70.41% 0.13% 103.82% 5.51%
Non US 		28.59% 0.58% 99.46% 94.05%

TNBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.01% 44.27% 23.03%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 49.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.21%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 80.46%

Sales Fees

TNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.50% 2.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 96.88%

Trading Fees

TNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TNBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 395.00% 54.01%

TNBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TNBCX Category Low Category High TNBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 95.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TNBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TNBCX Category Low Category High TNBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -4.27% 12.65% 32.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TNBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TNBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Kozlowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Kenneth T. Kozlowski, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is the lead portfolio manager and Chief Investment Officer for EIMG LLC. Mr. Kozlowski is a Managing Director of Equitable Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) and has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of EIMG LLC since June 2012. He has had primary responsibility for the asset allocation, fund selection and rebalancing of Equitable’s funds-of-funds since 2003.

Gideon Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Gideon Smith, CFA® is Europe Chief Investment Officer of AXA Rosenberg and oversees the implementation of the SmartBeta Equity strategies. Since joining AXA Rosenberg in 1998, he has held a number of positions including Europe Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Director of Client Services and Head of Strategy Engineering for Europe. Prior to joining AXA Rosenberg, Gideon was a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen working in their Financial Markets Division in London. Gideon obtained his BSc from Manchester University in 1992 and received his MBA from London Business School in 2000. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alwi Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Alwi Chan, CFA is a Vice President of the Trusts and member of each Trust’s Valuation Committee. He has served as a Lead Director of AXA Equitable and Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of FMG LLC since June 2012. Mr. Chan assists in portfolio analysis, rebalancing and fund selection. Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trisakti University (Indonesia) and an MBA from Tulane University. Mr. Chan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Cameron Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Cameron is the Head of Portfolio Management, Europe. He joined Rosenberg Equities in 2007 as a Portfolio Manager and focused on the Sustainable Equity as well as Dynamic Alpha. Prior to joining AXA IM, Cameron worked at JPMorgan Securities Limited in various roles covering the entire trade cycle from settlements and clearing to execution. Before that he worked at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited and Colonial State Bank Limited in various financial roles. Cameron has an MSc in Financial Mathematics from Kings College in London. He also holds a BSc in Advanced Math, Finance and Economics from the University of Sydney.

Ram Rasaratnam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Head of Sustainable Equity for Rosenberg Equities and is responsible for Sustainable Equity investment strategy and client outcomes. Prior to this, Ram was Director of Research, Asia. He joined Rosenberg Equities in 2011 after working for AXA IM since 2006 as a member of the Insurance Investment UK equity team. Prior to joining AXA IM, he was a Quantitative Research Associate and Programmer Analyst at Citigroup in London.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

