The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in microcap value stocks. The Fund buys microcap value stocks using a quantitative model. Microcap value stocks combine the characteristics of “microcap stocks” and “value stocks.” The Fund defines “microcap stocks” as stocks of companies that have market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s initial purchase of between $20 million and the market capitalization that marks the point between the 8th and 9th deciles of New York Stock Exchange listed stocks (“upper limit”). At the close of business on November 8, 2021, this “upper limit” was approximately $576 million. The Fund defines “value stocks” primarily as those with low price‑to‑book characteristics.

Stocks may be purchased for the Fund’s portfolio if they meet the “microcap stock” and “value stock” criteria described above, are issued by companies which have reported net income for the twelve month period prior to purchase of the stock, and have a low price‑to‑book valuation. Low liquidity may eliminate a stock which otherwise meets market capitalization and value criteria or may result in the stock being assigned a lower portfolio weighting. There will be a portfolio review, which may result in a readjustment of holdings, at least once per year. Sales of portfolio holdings may be made gradually over time as required by the liquidity criteria of an individual security.