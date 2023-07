Under normal circumstances, the fund’s sub-adviser, Rockefeller & Co. LLC (the “sub-adviser”) invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund may invest in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of any size, but generally focuses on larger, more established companies. The fund will invest primarily in securities of companies domiciled in developed markets, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets, as classified using the MSCI classifications of emerging and frontier markets. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest in at least four countries including the U.S. Securities held by the fund may be denominated in either U.S. dollars or local currency. The sub-adviser selects investments for the fund’s portfolio using a “bottom-up” security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition and compelling valuations. Equity securities in which the fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants for equity securities, depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts, and interests in other investment companies, including exchange traded funds, that invest in equity securities.