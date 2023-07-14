Home
Trending ETFs

TMRLX (Mutual Fund)

TMRLX (Mutual Fund)

Applied Finance Explorer Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.42 -0.15 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (TMRZX) Primary Inst (AFDZX) Inv (AFDVX) Inv (TMRLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Explorer Fund

TMRLX | Fund

$18.42

$280 M

0.00%

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

21.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

Net Assets

$280 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.02%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Explorer Fund

TMRLX | Fund

$18.42

$280 M

0.00%

1.61%

TMRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 21.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Applied Finance Explorer Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Toreador
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Blinn

Fund Description

TMRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -10.6% 21.3% 19.14%
1 Yr 11.8% -16.4% 28.1% 21.51%
3 Yr 21.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 5.72%
5 Yr 7.4%* -24.6% 42.3% 2.67%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -36.7% 212.9% 40.00%
2021 19.4% -38.4% 60.6% 2.48%
2020 6.0% -9.3% 66.8% 3.46%
2019 5.6% -5.9% 7.6% 17.11%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 34.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -12.9% 21.3% 18.49%
1 Yr 11.8% -16.4% 46.4% 20.17%
3 Yr 21.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 5.26%
5 Yr 7.4%* -19.1% 42.3% 6.10%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -36.7% 212.9% 40.00%
2021 19.4% -38.4% 60.6% 2.48%
2020 6.0% -7.6% 66.8% 3.46%
2019 5.6% -5.9% 7.6% 17.11%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 57.96%

NAV & Total Return History

TMRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMRLX Category Low Category High TMRLX % Rank
Net Assets 280 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 60.09%
Number of Holdings 135 10 1551 32.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 43 M 812 K 2.82 B 65.29%
Weighting of Top 10 17.04% 4.8% 95.7% 56.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Treasury Obl IS 5.43%
  2. Clearway Energy Inc Class C 2.17%
  3. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 2.11%
  4. Fulgent Genetics Inc 2.04%
  5. PennyMac Financial Services Inc Class A 1.93%
  6. Medpace Holdings Inc 1.92%
  7. Meritage Homes Corp 1.91%
  8. Xperi Holding Corp 1.85%
  9. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc 1.85%
  10. United Therapeutics Corp 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMRLX % Rank
Stocks 		94.57% 14.38% 100.16% 90.02%
Cash 		5.43% -52.43% 47.85% 9.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 39.05%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 39.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 37.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 38.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMRLX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.24% 0.00% 35.71% 82.93%
Industrials 		15.69% 0.65% 48.61% 65.65%
Healthcare 		10.80% 0.00% 25.76% 4.81%
Real Estate 		10.72% 0.00% 44.41% 26.04%
Energy 		10.31% 0.00% 29.42% 25.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.23% 0.00% 51.62% 72.21%
Technology 		8.39% 0.00% 34.03% 58.64%
Basic Materials 		6.02% 0.00% 67.30% 40.26%
Consumer Defense 		4.40% 0.00% 13.22% 37.64%
Utilities 		4.24% 0.00% 13.86% 26.70%
Communication Services 		2.97% 0.00% 24.90% 38.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMRLX % Rank
US 		92.75% 11.42% 100.16% 69.85%
Non US 		1.82% 0.00% 78.53% 65.29%

TMRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.05% 37.36% 25.11%
Management Fee 1.14% 0.00% 1.50% 97.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

TMRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 12.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.02% 7.00% 252.00% 32.59%

TMRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMRLX Category Low Category High TMRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 55.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMRLX Category Low Category High TMRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -1.43% 4.13% 68.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Blinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2015

6.98

7.0%

Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.

Rafael Resendes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2015

6.98

7.0%

In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

