Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.0%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$24.5 K
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is available only to clients of the Adviser whose accounts are managed by the Adviser on a discretionary basis. The Fund is designed to be used by the Adviser to facilitate moving groups of clients into and out of defensive and special situation investments efficiently based on the Adviser’s perceptions of market risks and opportunities. Much of the time the Fund may be limited in size, with its assets invested in cash and cash equivalents, such as money market funds and other short-term fixed income instruments. If the Adviser perceives heightened risks in markets, it may invest substantial amounts of its clients’ assets in the Fund in positions designed to be defensive (cash and cash equivalents) or in positions (such as short sales, options, futures, swaps and other derivatives, including inverse securities that may be leveraged) designed to take advantage of anticipated declines in markets, in particular sections of the market or in individual securities. If the Adviser perceives opportunities in particular special situation investments, the Adviser may invest substantial amounts of its clients’ assets in the Fund in positions (such as options, futures, swaps and other derivatives) designed to take advantage of the perceived opportunities.
In pursuing its strategy, the Fund may hold domestic and/or foreign (including emerging markets) securities and other instruments linked to equity securities, commodities, currencies, currency exchange rates, credit and interest rates that may include derivatives (including futures, options on futures, swaps, forwards, and exchange-traded notes), money market instruments, common stocks of any market capitalization and other equity-like securities (including preferred stock, warrants, rights, and depositary receipts), fixed-income securities (including U.S. and non-U.S. Government obligations, sovereign and high-yield debt), shares of other mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The Fund is not limited as to the maturity of its fixed-income investments. The Fund is not limited as to the debt quality of its fixed-income investments. The Fund may also sell securities short. The Fund’s investments in different types of securities may vary significantly based on current or anticipated market conditions. The Fund is non-diversified. This means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a limited number of companies or other assets (e.g., commodities or currencies) than a diversified fund.
|YTD
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|2.62%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|6.52%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|14.88%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|12.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|0.5%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|8.11%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|90.28%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|91.83%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|73.98%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|40.35%
|YTD
|2.0%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|1.75%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|1.30%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|13.94%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|13.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|0.5%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|8.11%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|90.28%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|91.83%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|74.49%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|46.20%
|Net Assets
|24.5 K
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|1
|1
|3396
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|0
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|91.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.6%
|103.2%
|97.30%
|Cash
|100.00%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|0.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|10.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|15.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|76.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|98.69%
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.08%
|18.10%
|6.28%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|37.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|0.52%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|97.38%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.91%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|98.20%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Mar 30, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Aaron Anderson is a Senior Vice President of Research and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, Aaron oversees the firm’s global macroeconomic and capital markets research. Aaron joined Fisher Investments in 2005 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. His previous roles at the firm include Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Capital Markets Research Analyst and Innovation Manager. Prior to joining Fisher Investments, Aaron worked at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown as an Assistant Vice President. Aaron regularly meets with private and institutional clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Aaron’s views on global market conditions and geopolitical events are featured in publications globally, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Reuters, MarketWatch, CNN.com, The Telegraph, Forbes and Investing.com—among many others. He also appears regularly in the financial media, programs on CNBC, Yahoo Finance and the Cheddar TV Network. Aaron has written two books, including Own the World: How Smart Investors Create Global Portfolios. He holds undergraduate degrees in Geophysics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Applied Economics from the University of San Francisco.
Apr 01, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Michael joined Fisher Investments in 2002. Prior to his current role, he held a variety of positions, including Vice President of Portfolio Management Communications, Capital Markets Team Leader and Institutional Client Services Manager. Before joining the firm, he worked at Bear Stearns as a Corporate Finance Analyst in the Global Technology Group. Michael regularly meets with clients globally, sharing the firm’s market outlook, current portfolio positioning and answering questions. Michael appears regularly on various financial media programs, including those on Yahoo Finance, Reuters TV and the Cheddar TV Network. He is the author of six books, including 20/20 Money: See the Markets Clearly, Gain Focus and Invest Better than the Pros. He speaks regularly around the US on a variety of topics ranging from economics to psychology. He was also a lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, where he taught Investment Management Topics. Michael received his undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College and his doctorate in Depth Field Psychology and Mythology from Pacifica Institute.
Mar 30, 2017
5.17
5.2%
William (Bill) Glaser is the Executive Vice President of Portfolio Management and a member of the Investment Policy Committee (IPC). In those roles, he oversees the firm’s Portfolio Management Department, which includes the Research, Investment Operations, Investment Solutions and Portfolio Evaluation Groups. He is also a member of the Technology Transformation Committee. Bill speaks regularly at client seminars and meets with institutional clients globally, providing information regarding global economic factors, our market outlook and portfolio positioning. Bill joined Fisher Investments in 1999 and has served on the firm’s five-member IPC since 2011. Prior to his current responsibilities, Bill held several different positions at the firm, including Capital Markets Research Team Leader, Securities Research Team Leader and Securities Research Analyst. Bill has a degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.
Mar 30, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Jeffery (Jeff) Silk is a Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. Jeff oversees all portfolio management functions across a wide range of investment strategies at the firm. Jeff joined the firm in 1983 as one of the firm’s first employees. Prior to his current role, Jeff was President and Chief Operating Officer. He has also served as Director of Trading and Operations, where he was instrumental in developing the firm’s first portfolio management, research and trading technologies. Jeff received his undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco.
Mar 30, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Ken Fisher founded Fisher Investments in 1979, which is now a $169+ billion investment adviser and money management firm serving large institutions and high net worth individuals globally. By most standards, it is the world’s largest pure ‘40 Act Investment Adviser firm. He was CEO for 37 years and currently serves as Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer. Ken’s prestigious Forbes “Portfolio Strategy” column ran monthly for 32 1/2 years until 12/31/2016, making Ken the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine’s history. He writes monthly, native language columns in major media organs spanning Western Europe and Asia, including Germany’s Focus Money; Denmark’s leading business newspaper, Børsen; the Netherland’s largest newspaper, De Telegraaf; Switzerland’s leading business paper, Handelszeitung; Spain’s largest business website and newspaper, elEconomista; Italy’s third largest newspaper and number one business paper, Il Sole 24 Ore; France’s L’Opinion; Belgium’s La Libre; Austria’s Trend; Caixin—often referred to as the Bloomberg of China; the Hong Kong Economic Journal; Taiwan’s Business Weekly; South Korea’s largest business paper, Chosun Mint; and Japan’s Diamond Weekly. Ken has written 11 books, including 4 New York Times bestsellers. His 1970’s theoretical work pioneered an investment analysis tool called the Price-to-Sales Ratio, now a core part of financial curriculum. His credits span a multitude of professional and scholarly journals. He is a recipient of the Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award for outstanding research in the Journal of Portfolio Management.
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
