Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.0%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$150 M
Holdings in Top 10
96.7%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in, or derives at least 80% of its income from, municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are securities exempt from regular federal income tax and generally issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities. The Fund may indirectly and directly invest in issuers located in U.S. territories, commonwealths, possessions or protectorates. The Fund’s adviser, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC (the “Adviser”), uses a proprietary quantitative model that seeks to identify trends in the high-yield municipal bond market.
|●
|The Fund invests in mutual funds, passively and actively managed ETFs, and closed-end funds (collectively, “Bond Funds”) that invest primarily in high-yield municipal bonds when the model indicates the high-yield municipal bond market is stable or trending upwards.
|●
|The Fund invests in Bond Funds that invest primarily in higher quality municipal bonds when the model indicates the high-yield municipal bond market is trending downwards.
By tactically allocating the Fund’s investments, the Adviser seeks to reduce the Fund’s exposure to declines in the high-yield municipal bond market, attempting to limit downside portfolio volatility. To hedge against or replicate interest rate exposure, the Fund may also invest in U.S. treasury futures.
The Fund may also invest in municipal securities directly, and may invest, without limitation, in securities, the income from which may subject you to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. The Fund is not constrained in the range of maturities or geographical diversification it may assume from acquired fund holdings. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in below investment grade securities.
|Period
|TMNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|56.11%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|4.07%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|1.40%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-6.2%
|1.8%
|2.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.5%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|0.46%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|96.28%
|2020
|1.4%
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|0.94%
|2019
|1.2%
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|66.18%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|TMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMNIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|84.86%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|1
|3950
|99.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.3 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|52.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.73%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|3.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMNIX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.50%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|95.48%
|Cash
|10.15%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|5.05%
|Stocks
|1.21%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|6.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.08%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|3.21%
|Other
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|3.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.20%
|TMNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|31.34%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|92.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.14%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|87.78%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Michael Krause is a co-founder of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC. Prior to founding Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC in 2014, Mr. Krause co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012 to offer quantitative investment strategies to investment clients. Mr. Krause served as a senior financial risk analyst for San Diego Gas & Electric from 2012 until 2014. Mr. Krause is a CFA® charter holder. He obtained an MBA from the Rady School of Management at the University of California at San Diego in 2012 and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Diego State University. Prior to attending San Diego State University, Mr. Krause worked as a computer and information technology consultant and co-founded Exchange Network Services, Inc., an internet service provider, which earned him the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Northeast Ohio regional award in 1998.
Joseph Engelberg has served as Chief Research Officer of Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC since 2015. Dr. Engelberg has also been an Associate Professor of Finance at University California San Diego, Rady School of Management since 2011. Prior to joining Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC, Dr. Engelberg co-founded Counterpoint Asset Management, LLC in 2012. From 2008 to 2011, Dr. Engelberg was an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his B.A. in Mathematics and B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.
