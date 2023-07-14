Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

78.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TMMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Asset Allocation Moderate Portfolio Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neill Nuttall

Fund Description

The fund is a fund of funds that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets primarily in a broad mix of Transamerica Funds (“underlying funds”). The fund’s sub-adviser, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “sub-adviser”), follows an investment process that involves longer-term portfolio positioning through strategic asset allocation and dynamic asset allocation to pursue shorter-term opportunities based on the sub-adviser’s views of current market conditions.Under normal circumstances, investments in underlying funds are expected to achieve a mix over time of approximately 50% of net assets in equities, which may include both stocks and commodity-related securities, and approximately 50% of net assets in fixed-income securities, which may include bonds, convertible securities, cash, cash equivalents, and other money market instruments. These percentages may vary.The underlying funds may invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income (including high-yield) securities and alternative investments. The underlying funds may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and derivatives.The sub-adviser develops and implements a strategic asset allocation for the fund. The sub-adviser seeks to budget the fund’s long term investment risk exposure across various risk factors to establish a diversified strategic asset allocation. An important component of the sub-adviser’s process is allocating risk across asset classes and strategies to increase diversification and, potentially, reduce volatility.The sub-adviser may dynamically adjust the fund’s asset allocation as part of its investment process in response to certain changes in the markets, the economic cycle and the macroeconomic environment. This dynamic asset allocation may change the fund’s portfolio positioning based on the sub-adviser’s short- to medium-term market views on dislocations and attractive investment opportunities. These views may impact the relative weights across asset classes, and the allocation to geographies, sectors and industries, as well as the fund’s duration and sensitivity to inflation.Allocation of assets among the underlying funds is based on factors such as diversification, general market views and outlooks, volatility in the equity markets, historical performance, current valuations, and other global economic factors.The fund may invest directly in U.S. government securities and/or short-term commercial paper.The fund’s investment manager, among other things, oversees and monitors the sub-adviser and is solely responsible for selecting the underlying funds among which the sub-adviser may allocate the fund’s assets. After the underlying funds have been selected, the sub-adviser determines which underlying funds it wishes to utilize to allocate the fund’s assets. The sub-adviser is not required to utilize all of the underlying funds selected by the manager in seeking to fulfill the fund’s target asset allocation.The sub-adviser may invest up to 10% of the fund’s net assets in index-based underlying exchange-traded funds (“underlying ETFs”) that the sub-adviser selects as part of the sub-adviser’s dynamic asset allocation to gain exposure to asset classes, regions, countries, strategies or sectors that are a part of the sub-adviser’s asset allocation for the fund, but not otherwise accessible through available underlying funds.The fund may, but is not required to, invest directly in futures contracts as part of the sub-adviser’s dynamic asset allocation. The use of futures would generally be limited to exchange-traded developed market equity index and U.S. Treasury futures. The fund may also have exposure to derivatives instruments, such as options, futures or forward contracts and swaps through its investments in the underlying funds and underlying ETFs.It is not possible to predict the extent to which the fund will be invested in a particular underlying fund at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certain underlying funds.Each underlying fund and underlying ETF has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. The sub-adviser for each underlying fund and adviser or sub-adviser for each underlying ETF decides which securities to purchase and sell for that underlying fund or underlying ETF. The fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective depends largely on the performance of the underlying funds and underlying ETFs.The “Underlying Funds” section of the prospectus lists the underlying Transamerica Funds currently available for investment by the fund, provides a summary of their respective investment objectives and principal investment strategies, and identifies certain risks of those funds.The manager may change the underlying Transamerica Funds, and the sub-adviser may change the fund’s asset allocation, at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.
Read More

TMMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -8.3% 18.1% 40.98%
1 Yr 6.5% -13.3% 143.9% 27.47%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 65.63%
5 Yr -1.9%* -9.8% 24.3% 70.08%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.1% 9.0% 86.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 37.83%
2021 -0.1% -6.1% 19.5% 83.64%
2020 3.3% -7.5% 11.8% 25.90%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.28%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.0% 82.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -11.9% 18.1% 40.84%
1 Yr 6.5% -13.3% 143.9% 27.13%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 65.93%
5 Yr -1.9%* -9.8% 24.3% 78.93%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.1% 11.0% 94.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -34.7% 92.4% 37.83%
2021 -0.1% -6.1% 19.5% 83.64%
2020 3.3% -7.5% 11.8% 25.90%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.28%
2018 -3.2% -12.6% 0.2% 94.04%

NAV & Total Return History

TMMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMMIX Category Low Category High TMMIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 658 K 207 B 49.52%
Number of Holdings 31 2 15351 60.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 838 M 660 K 48.5 B 42.37%
Weighting of Top 10 78.32% 8.4% 105.0% 28.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transamerica Total Return I2 16.61%
  2. Transamerica Large Cap Value I2 12.43%
  3. Transamerica US Growth I2 9.77%
  4. Transamerica International Equity I2 8.84%
  5. Transamerica Bond I2 7.57%
  6. Transamerica Intermediate Bond I2 5.56%
  7. Transamerica Core Bond I2 5.41%
  8. Transamerica Capital Growth I2 5.28%
  9. Transamerica Short-Term Bond I2 5.11%
  10. Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt I2 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMMIX % Rank
Stocks 		49.46% 0.00% 99.40% 84.06%
Bonds 		45.55% 0.00% 116.75% 7.08%
Cash 		4.12% -16.75% 81.51% 44.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.86% 0.00% 23.84% 31.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 27.92% 65.80%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 87.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMMIX % Rank
Technology 		17.06% 0.00% 44.21% 71.17%
Financial Services 		14.32% 0.00% 38.77% 53.55%
Healthcare 		13.32% 0.00% 29.35% 61.34%
Industrials 		13.28% 0.00% 24.37% 9.43%
Energy 		9.13% 0.00% 85.65% 9.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.09% 0.00% 19.36% 61.48%
Consumer Defense 		7.20% 0.00% 19.93% 37.02%
Communication Services 		6.08% 0.00% 23.67% 72.68%
Basic Materials 		4.14% 0.00% 33.35% 52.46%
Utilities 		3.31% 0.00% 99.55% 39.21%
Real Estate 		3.07% 0.00% 65.01% 58.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMMIX % Rank
US 		32.08% -1.65% 98.67% 89.37%
Non US 		17.38% 0.00% 37.06% 25.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMMIX % Rank
Securitized 		30.71% 0.00% 92.13% 15.12%
Government 		28.90% 0.00% 97.26% 53.00%
Corporate 		28.77% 0.00% 98.21% 55.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.26% 0.14% 100.00% 60.63%
Derivative 		2.14% 0.00% 31.93% 16.35%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 24.80% 45.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMMIX % Rank
US 		35.92% 0.00% 62.18% 15.80%
Non US 		9.63% 0.00% 84.73% 10.49%

TMMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 17.63% 89.86%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.83% 26.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 6.29%

Sales Fees

TMMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 343.00% 7.03%

TMMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMMIX Category Low Category High TMMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 8.35% 56.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMMIX Category Low Category High TMMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -2.34% 19.41% 13.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TMMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neill Nuttall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.

Michael Carapucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2021

1.01

1.0%

Mr. Carapucci is a portfolio manager within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. He joined GSAM in 2019 as a vice president. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Carapucci served multiple roles at SPIAS. He was appointed Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset in 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Carapucci was a Portfolio Manager with SPIAS since January 2012 and an Investment Officer from October 2010 to December 2011. Mr. Carapucci participated in establishing asset allocation strategies and fund recommendations to support multi-manager products. Prior to his appointment, he was an Analyst since April 2008 and Statistician since January 2005. Mr. Carapucci was primarily responsible for fund research to support multi-manager products He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Zicklin School of Business-Baruch College and a BS in Finance and Investments from The College of New Jersey.

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo Head of multi-asset funds and model portfolio management within the Multi-Asset Solutions Group; employed with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. since 2021; prior to 2021, employed by MacKay Shields as an Associate Director since 2015. Prior to joining MacKay Shields, Ms. Wilson-Elizondo was a Manager, Senior Trader, and ETF Trader at Vanguard, managing corporate credit for Vanguard’s index funds and with responsibilities in index management ETF construction and trading (2008 – 2015). Ms. Wilson-Elizondo received a BA from Haverford College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

