White has been with Thrivent since 1999. Before serving as portfolio co-manager, he was, since 2004, an investment grade research manager. Prior to that position, White was a Senior Investment Grade Research Analyst. Whitehorn, CFA are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Mr. Lowe has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since May 2015. Mr. Anderson has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since October 2018. Mr. Whitehorn has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since February 2021. Mr. Lowe is Chief Investment Strategist and has been with Thrivent Financial since 1997. He has served as a portfolio manager since 2009. Mr. Anderson is Vice President, Fixed Income General Accounts. He has been with Thrivent Financial since 1997 and has served as a portfolio manager since 2000. Mr. Whitehorn is the Director of Fixed Income Quantitative Research and has been with Thrivent Financial since May 2018.