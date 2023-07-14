Dividend Investing Ideas Center
$33.19
$4.28 B
0.96%
$0.32
0.89%
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$4.28 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Managed Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index (between $435 million and $2.92 trillion as of December 31, 2021)
at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Index are subject to change. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.
The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.
Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of efficient tax management of the Fund's securities transactions. The overlay manager seeks to manage the impact of taxes by, among other things, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first, opportunistically harvesting losses and deferring recognition of taxable gains, where possible. SIMC may also direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.
|Period
|TMLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|80.56%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|63.34%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|31.06%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|34.98%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|18.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|TMLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|23.37%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|26.43%
|2020
|3.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|65.54%
|2019
|4.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|77.85%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|20.49%
|TMLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.28 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|27.47%
|Number of Holdings
|305
|2
|4154
|26.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|842 M
|288 K
|270 B
|37.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.64%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|93.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.48%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|31.96%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|66.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|46.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|47.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|43.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|44.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMLCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|11.04%
|Technology
|18.33%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|82.04%
|Healthcare
|16.19%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|21.08%
|Industrials
|9.55%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|42.54%
|Consumer Defense
|9.36%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|15.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.60%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|78.92%
|Basic Materials
|5.30%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|10.43%
|Communication Services
|5.28%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|85.24%
|Energy
|4.30%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|42.01%
|Utilities
|2.15%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|63.24%
|Real Estate
|1.94%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|71.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMLCX % Rank
|US
|95.27%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|60.54%
|Non US
|4.21%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|30.38%
|TMLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|43.60%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|35.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|93.81%
|TMLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TMLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|92.09%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TMLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|71.75%
|TMLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|36.09%
|TMLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TMLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|37.24%
|TMLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2007
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2007
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2006
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2005
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2004
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2004
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2003
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2003
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2003
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2002
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2002
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2002
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2001
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2001
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2001
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2000
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2000
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2000
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2000
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 1999
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 1999
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 1999
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 1999
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 1998
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 1998
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
James J. Clarke, Brandywine Global's Portfolio Manager and Director of Fundamental Research. He rejoined the Firm in December 2008 after three years serving as a founding partner of Clarke Bennitt, LLC. From 1997 to 2005, Jim worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Brandywine Global’s large, mid, and small cap value equity portfolios, and as lead manager of the Firm’s small cap portfolios for five years. Prior to his initial term of employment with Brandywine Global, Jim worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York and Tokyo (1991-1995). He earned a B.A. in History from Williams College where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. Jim earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Patrick S. Kaser, CFA, Brandywine Global's Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, who is responsible for researching the financial and healthcare sectors and contributing insights and stock recommendations. He joined the Firm in 1998. He is a member of the Firm’s Executive Board. Before becoming a portfolio manager, Patrick worked for the Firm as an analyst on the Large Cap Value Equity team. He was also with Dean Witter as an account executive (1996-1997). Patrick is a CFA® charterholder and earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Delaware and a B.A. in Political Science from Arizona State University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, The Washington Post, Barron’s and others. Patrick has appeared on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg television and radio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Andrew Chan, MSc, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Andrew Chan is a member of the Global Equity team and is assistant portfolio manager for the U.S., International and Global Equity strategies. Prior experiences include Senior analyst positions for U.S. and global equities at leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Nadim Rizk, CFA, Senior Vice President and Lead Portfolio Manager. Joined Fiera Capital in 2009. Bachelor of Business Administration, American University of Beirut and Master of Business Administration, McGill University. Prior experiences include Head of Global Equities, Lead manager for U.S. and Global equity portfolios, as well as Senior Global Research Analyst positions at some of Canada’s leading investment management firms.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Ward joined Coho Partners in 2019 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Committee. He has 24 years of experience in the financial industry and is a partner of the firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
