Under normal circumstances, the Tax-Managed Large Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. For purposes of this Fund, a large company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index (between $435 million and $2.92 trillion as of December 31, 2021)

at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 1000 Index are subject to change. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies and strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.

The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and the Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each Sub-Adviser and SIMC provides a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.

Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models, primarily for the purpose of efficient tax management of the Fund's securities transactions. The overlay manager seeks to manage the impact of taxes by, among other things, selling stocks with the highest tax cost first, opportunistically harvesting losses and deferring recognition of taxable gains, where possible. SIMC may also direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.