Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 0.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
The Fund is a “government money market fund,” as defined in the applicable rules governing money market funds, and as such invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or U.S. Government securities. These investments include (1) securities issued by, or whose principal and interest are guaranteed by, the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities and (2) repurchase agreements involving securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. Short-term, U.S. Government securities generally pay interest that is among the lowest for income-paying securities. Because of this, the yield on the Fund will likely be lower than the yields on funds that invest in longer-term or lower-quality securities.
Generally, the Fund seeks to maintain a share value of $1.00 per share. The Fund’s investments will be made in accordance with the applicable rules governing the quality, maturity and diversification of securities and other instruments held by money market funds. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less, and invests in debt obligations with a remaining maturity of 397 days or less.
Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) limits the Fund’s investments to U.S. Government securities or securities that present minimal credit risks to the Fund and are of eligible quality.
A government money market fund is not required to impose liquidity fees or redemption gates, and the Fund does not currently intend to impose such fees and/or gates. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees of the Trust (“Board of Trustees”) could elect to subject the Fund to such fees and/or gates in the future.
The above list of investments is not exclusive and the Fund may make other investments consistent with its investment objective and policies.
|Period
|TMHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|96.89%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|96.88%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|96.85%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|95.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TMHXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|96.59%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|96.42%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|96.52%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|96.06%
|2018
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|95.59%
|TMHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMHXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|136 K
|281 B
|76.25%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|1
|346
|10.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|439 M
|-343 K
|163 B
|85.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.51%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|98.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMHXX % Rank
|Cash
|73.01%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|72.37%
|Bonds
|28.66%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|22.99%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|96.43%
|Other
|-1.67%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMHXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|71.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.73%
|Government
|28.19%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|22.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|95.90%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|96.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TMHXX % Rank
|US
|28.66%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|22.99%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|96.43%
|TMHXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.17%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|91.74%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|28.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|TMHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMHXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|97.68%
|TMHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TMHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TMHXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|97.24%
|TMHXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
